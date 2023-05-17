Mountain Empire PACE Signs with TRHC for Expanded Services

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare company advancing personalized, comprehensive care for value-based care organizations, today announced that Mountain Empire PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in rural Virginia, has signed agreements with TRHC for personalized pharmacy services and pharmacy benefit management, expanding their existing partnership.

TRHC's comprehensive pharmacy services provide Mountain Empire PACE with individualized medication risk management, round-the-clock support, medication delivery and adherence packaging. These services are part of a larger suite of solutions that includes full-service pharmacy benefit management, which supports Mountain Empire PACE in optimizing reporting, compliance and business management.

"We are excited to build on our collaboration with Mountain Empire PACE and further support simplified and individualized care," said Brian Adams, President and CEO of TRHC. "This expanded partnership not only demonstrates the value of our solutions, but it underscores our strength in PACE."

Mountain Empire PACE already uses TRHC's PACElogic integrated technology solutions and PeakTPA administration services to optimize business performance and help simplify care for participants. The PACE currently serves close to 100 participants in Lee, Scott and Wise counties as well as Norton, VA.

"We've seen great value in TRHC's Administrative Solutions and proven PACE expertise, which have helped streamline our operations and free-up resources to focus on delivering optimal care to our participants," said Callie Kennedy, PACE Director at Mountain Empire PACE. "We take pride in tailoring care to the specific needs of our participants, making TRHC's personalized services a natural fit."

PACE is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) initiative aimed at enabling older adults who have been deemed nursing home eligible to remain in their homes as they age. More than 60,000 participants are served by over 150 programs in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) enables simplified and individualized care that improves the health of those we serve. We offer comprehensive pharmacy services that include personalized, precision medication management and delivery as well as a suite of clinical and business management tools that help health plans and at-risk provider groups optimize utilization and improve patient health. For more information, visit tabularasahealthcare.com .

