HASA, Inc. Promotes Rob Bzdil to Chief Commercial Officer & President, Chlor-Alkali

SAUGUS, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com), the leading provider of premium liquid sodium hypochlorite solutions for recreational, municipal and industrial water sanitization, has promoted Rob Bzdil to the role of Chief Commercial Officer & President, Chlor-Alkali (CCO). In this new role, he will take on expanded responsibilities overseeing all aspects of sales, marketing, customer service, and product management within the organization, as well as directing the general management of all interactions with the broader Chlor-Alkali chemical industry and supply chain. Mr. Bzdil will continue to report directly to HASA President & CEO, Chris Brink.

As a long-standing, valued member of HASA's senior leadership team, Mr. Bzdil's advancement is part of a broader corporate realignment strategy—designed to support the company's accelerated growth more fully and help the organization penetrate new markets for its high-concentration sodium hypochlorite water treatment solutions.

"Rob has been an absolutely essential part of our HASA leadership team and our vision for the company," said Chris Brink, President & CEO of HASA, Inc. "It is HASA's mission 365 days a year to serve our customers with the highest quality products and service available…a brand promise that millions of individuals, pool pros, businesses and communities depend upon. Rob has been at the helm of our Industrial Water Treatment business and our supply chain for several years now, meeting the needs of our diversified customer base and exceeding expectations. In his elevated role of CCO & President, Chlor-Alkali, he will help HASA to further advance our growing role as a premier leader within the vast business of safe, clean, clear water. I'm pleased to congratulate him on this well-earned promotion."

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its more than 55-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. Additional information about HASA is available at www.hasa.com .

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com .

