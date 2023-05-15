Introducing Sentient Tixel to the US: the First and Only Thermal-Mechanical Action Technology for Skin Resurfacing

Proprietary technology with a proven track record in Europe for over a decade gives Aesthetics Industry greater ability to reduce patient pain and social downtime

PARK CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient®, LLC today announced the U.S. introduction of Sentient Tixel*, which uses the first and only thermal-mechanical action technology to resurface skin. Tixel technology uniquely combines heat with the forward motion of a medical-grade titanium tip without the use of lasers, radiation, ultrasound, or needles, providing a comfortable treatment experience that creates a smoother and more even-toned appearance without social downtime. Sentient is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider that's transforming the way the aesthetics industry does business – with integrity, innovation and operational excellence.

Proven on a global scale, Tixel has been used in Europe since 2011 and is now exclusively available in the United States through Sentient. Cleared by the FDA for treatment of all skin types, this proprietary, non-invasive technology transfers thermal energy to skin very quickly and safely. Makeup can be applied the day after treatment, and pain and social downtime are minimal compared to laser, microneedling, and radiofrequency treatments.

According to a recent report the energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to reach $9.07 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8 percent. A study by The Aesthetic Society found that U.S. revenues from skin resurfacing treatments rose 43 percent from $138.96 million in 2020 to $198.2 million in 2021(The Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank Statistics 2020-2021).

"Tixel drastically improves practices' abilities to meet this rising demand for skin resurfacing treatments that offer effective results with minimal downtime," said Chris Cella, Chief Executive Officer of Sentient. "By making this cutting-edge technology available in the U.S. – along with world class service to support it – we continue in our goal to not just sell equipment, but to develop collaborative relationships with our clients that enhance their practices' efficiency, profitability and ability to help the widest variety of patients possible."

A recent study by Wang, et al, evaluating the safety and tolerability advantages of the Tixel device was published in Dermatologic Surgery, the journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. Subjects with moderate-to-severe perioral rhytides were enrolled and underwent four monthly treatments, and after which the study demonstrated thermomechanical fractional injury using the Tixel device was safe and effective for the treatment of periorbital rhytids. At three-month follow-up 93.8 percent of patients reported that they were satisfied with their treatment and of those, 50 percent were very satisfied. In the study, patients were treated without topical numbing and rated their pain 2 to 3 out of 10. There were no adverse events and patients returned to normal social activity and work in less than a day.

"The results of this study were notable for the safety and tolerability advantages that Tixel offers," said Cella. "The scientific evidence reported by respected physicians from the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at New York University Langone Health in New York City demonstrates that Tixel is impressive on age-related changes in the lower face."

Practitioners agree that the advanced technology of Tixel along with Sentient's knowledge of the industry, commitment to affordability and integrity are assets to help their businesses thrive.

"I'm bullish on Tixel. I think Tixel is such a great alternative to a laser to have in a practice," said Dr. Ava Shamban, founder of Ava MD in Los Angeles, CA. "It's versatile - everything from active acne to acne scars to facial rejuvenation to assisted drug delivery - Tixel has increased our patient base because it can be used on such a wide variety of skin types as well as conditions."

*Editor's Note: TIXEL and its logo are registered trademarks of Novoxel Ltd.

About Sentient ® , LLC

Sentient™ is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider, offering advanced technology and industry-leading service and financing, delivered with integrity and transparency. Sentient takes pride in its transformational business practices as it sells, designs, repairs, fine-tunes, and implements the complex devices that help sculpt bodies, treat skin, and improve silhouettes. Sentient is committed to affordability and offers flexible financing, device maintenance, and a superior certification and warranty program to assure future performance.

Sentient is the premier company in the U.S. offering an exceptional suite of advanced proprietary technologies to meet the expanding needs of practices of all sizes, from its Park City, Utah, location to nationwide. With hundreds of longstanding professional relationships and more than ten years heritage providing the best in refurbished equipment, Sentient's industry-leading service model provides quality laser and medical device repair and refurbishment services for 84 types of medical and cosmetic systems, to the FDA standards required of each manufacturer. Sentient is dedicated to building a collaborative relationship with its clients to help significantly enhance their practice efficiency, drive stronger profitability, and, most importantly, deliver an exceptional client experience. For more information visit https://www.sentientlasers.com.

Media Contact:

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

212-399-0026

ivy@ivycohen.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sentient