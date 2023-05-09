SymphonyAI announces strategic collaboration with Microsoft Azure AI for generative AI

SymphonyAI introduces Sensa Copilot, a vertical application that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search to drive value for customers in financial crime prevention and regulatory compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to enhance its portfolio of vertical AI software applications using Microsoft Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search.

SymphonyAI announced today its first generative AI software application that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Sensa Copilot provides sophisticated AI assistance to financial crime investigators by automatically collecting, collating, and summarizing financial and third-party information. Sensa Copilot for financial crime investigators is the first of a series of strategic applications from SymphonyAI to provide transformational generative AI applications across its six vertically focused divisions. SymphonyAI will integrate Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services including Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search, and Azure Applied AI Services, along with Azure API Management and Azure infrastructure, in additional forthcoming vertical use cases and SaaS software as part of its strategy to deliver solutions to customers.

Operating in Azure, with capabilities to support private cloud, hybrid, or on-premise deployments, SymphonyAI generative AI applications are managed by the customer, ensuring adherence to privacy and security requirements and regulations. Vertical generative AI applications from SymphonyAI use Azure OpenAI Service and SymphonyAI large language models to analyze customer data sets and linked external sources, adhering to customer security and privacy requirements.

"In many of the verticals we serve, augmenting our software applications with generative AI capabilities in the enterprise has the potential to dramatically streamline and speed work and reduce repetitive high-effort tasks so workers can focus on higher-value tasks. The result is transformative results at enterprise scale," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. "Azure OpenAI Service helps us deliver the performance and reliability to increase the pace of innovation and build even more effective software. This combination means we can deliver our customers the most advanced AI solutions so they can compete effectively in rapidly changing markets."

"As SymphonyAI continues to innovate and develop industry-specific AI applications, we are committed to providing our customers with the most advanced tools available," said Kumar Abhimanyu, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at SymphonyAI. "That's why we are excited to integrate Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service to expand our offerings across a range of strategic industry verticals, unlocking new business efficiencies. By harnessing the power of generative AI through Azure OpenAI Service, we can deliver even more impactful and effective solutions that help our customers modernize their operations and stay ahead of the curve."

"Using Azure OpenAI Service in vertical enterprise applications such as Sensa Copilot will bring the power of generative AI to businesses to help improve many business processes. We are pleased to be working with SymphonyAI to implement our advanced technology for users' needs across many industries and use cases," said Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President, Azure AI Platform at Microsoft.

SymphonyAI teams develop vertical solutions using generative AI within the company's six focused divisions. The product teams are deeply knowledgeable about and experienced with the unique problems, challenges, and market requirements in their domain. The SymphonyAI solutions provide complete transparency about their data sources and present findings and actions in natural language that is easy to understand for all users, regardless of their level of technical expertise.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

