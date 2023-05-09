Supernal and Inmarsat Partner on Advanced Air Mobility Vehicle Connectivity

Supernal insights from using Inmarsat solutions on eVTOL vehicles to benefit uncrewed aircraft system traffic management (UTM)

WASHINGTON and LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal and Inmarsat announced a partnership to define the application of satellite connectivity in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). Together, the companies will conduct testing and data sharing to optimize hardware and network systems, which will lead to the safe and efficient integration of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles into the airspace.

During vehicle testing, Supernal will connect its eVTOL to Inmarsat's Velaris SATCOM service to assess capabilities such as aircraft state and telemetry monitoring. Velaris builds on Inmarsat's vast three-decade experience in air traffic management communications and is powered by its high resilience ELERA global satellite communications network.

"Supernal is pleased to collaborate with Inmarsat to test the feasibility of integrating space-based and terrestrial data links to serve the Advanced Air Mobility industry," said Ben Diachun, Chief Technology Officer, Supernal.

The partnership signifies the importance of highly reliable and secure satellite communications as part of the design and certification of eVTOL platforms.

"Inmarsat is excited to be working with Supernal to lead the conversation around connectivity and communications for UAV, eVTOL and UAM vehicles," said Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President of Aircraft Operations and Safety, Inmarsat Aviation. "We can deliver the safety services required to allow these vehicles to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and continually improve the customer experience."

Supernal, which is part of Hyundai Motor Group, will work with Inmarsat as part of its "open ecosystem" approach to addressing emerging technology needs of AAM.

About Supernal

Supernal (Su·per·nal) is a U.S.-based mobility service provider on a mission to redefine how people move, connect, and live. We are developing an Advanced Air Mobility eVTOL vehicle and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it into existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, we are both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness our automotive manufacturing heritage to make Advanced Air Mobility accessible to the masses. Visit www.supernal.aero for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land - that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA.

