Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

HOUSTON, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, in which both U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.46 per share and Non-U.S. GAAP Core net investment income of $0.45 per share, which excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes, covered the regular dividend of $0.40 per share. Our portfolio grew by $33 million to $878 million at fair value and the loan portfolio was yielding 11.4%, on average at March 31, 2023."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)









Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $9.07 $0.46

$5.51 $0.28 Core net investment income(1) 8.87 0.45

5.75 0.29 Net realized gain on investments 0.03 -

3.46 0.18 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.04) -

(0.01) - Total realized income(2) $9.06 $0.46

$8.96 $0.46 Distributions (7.95) (0.40)

(5.46) (0.28) Net unrealized depreciation on investments (4.25) (0.22)

(3.72) (0.19) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries (0.08) -

(0.02) - Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $4.74 0.24

$5.22 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding

19,779,988



19,517,761





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)













As of

As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at fair value

$877.5

$844.7 Total assets

$900.9

$898.2 Net assets

$280.9

$275.8 Shares outstanding

20,248,383

19,666,769 Net asset value per share

$13.87

$14.02























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 New investments

$41.2

$74.5 Repayments of investments

(5.9)

(10.0) Net activity

$35.3

$64.5













As of

As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Number of portfolio company investments

88

85 Number of debt investments

76

73









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments(3) Cash

10.6 %

10.3 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.4 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.4 %

11.1 %









Weighted average yield on total investments(4) Cash

10.0 %

9.7 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

10.8 %

10.4 %















(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $24.1 million and $15.5 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, totaled $15.0 million and $10.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.7 million and $3.5 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.1 million and $0.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($0.6) million and ($0.0) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $7.9 million and $4.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million and other expenses totaled $1.0 million and $0.8 million.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($0.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net investment income.

Net investment income was $9.1 million and $5.5 million, or $0.46 and $0.28 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,779,988 and 19,517,761 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $8.9 million and $5.8 million, or $0.45 and $0.29 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($4.2) million and ($3.7) million, respectively, and the Company had realized gains of $0.0 million and $3.5 million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.8 million and $5.2 million, or $0.24 and $0.27 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,779,988 and 19,517,761 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $198.3 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 581,614 shares during the three months ended March 31, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $8.4 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $14.47. Stellus Capital Management, LLC, the Company's investment adviser (the "Advisor"), agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Advisor reimbursed the Company $0.1 million, which resulted in net proceeds of $8.3 million, or $14.38 per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.

Distributions

During the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.28 per share, respectively ($8.0 million and $5.5 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 5, 2023

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films

$ 35,308

Equity New Investment

January 23, 2023

Evriholder Acquisition, Inc.

Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising

solutions to retailers

$ 13,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment















$ 873,333

Equity New Investment

January 31, 2023

Red's All Natural, LLC

Premium frozen food manufacturer

$ 10,916,882

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 710,600

Equity Add-On Investment

March 1, 2023

Elliott Aviation, LLC*

Provider of services to the business aviation sector

$ 500,000

Revolver commitment Add-On Investment

March 6, 2023

Whisps Holdings LP*

Importer of Italian cheese in the U.S.

$ 107,418

Equity New Investment

March 15, 2023

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use electrodes for medical procedures

$ 4,682,323

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment















$ 62,961

Equity















$ 341,091

Equity Add-On Investment

March 27, 2023

BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC*

Leading provider of outsourced marketing services

$ 1,702,782

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

March 31, 2023

American Refrigeration, LLC

Provider of industrial refrigeration installation and maintenance

services

$ 8,275,678

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment * Existing portfolio company





$ 141,261

Equity

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2023:



























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

March 29, 2023

AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC

$ 99,500

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 3, 2023

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement,

and property and casualty insurance brokerage services to

home buyers and sellers

$ 570,279

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 11, 2023

ADS Group Opco, LLC*

Full-service manufacturer for original equipment

manufacturers, prime contractors, and Tier I suppliers

across the defense, space, and aerospace industries

$ 88,733

Equity Add-On Investment

April 13, 2023

Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*

Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized

publishers

$ 1,093

Equity Add-On Investment

April 14, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 1,729,958

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 229,010

Equity Add-On Investment

April 17, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment

rental company

$ 1,893,610

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 27, 2023

CompleteCase, LLC*

Provider of online uncontested divorce solutions

$ 66,667

Revolver commitment















$ 111,408

Equity New Investment

April 28, 2023

Impact Home Services, LLC

Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing

services provider

$ 5,936,899

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment















$ 310,844

Equity New Investment

May 1, 2023

RIA Advisory, LLC

Provider of Oracle software implementation services

$ 6,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver commitment * Existing portfolio company





$ 243,467

Equity

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 9, 2023 was $200.4 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of May 9, 2023 was $313.6 million.

ATM program

Since March 31, 2023, the Company issued 587,363 shares under the ATM Program, for gross proceeds of $8.1 million and underwriting and other expenses of $0.1 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued in the ATM Program subsequent to March 31, 2023 was $13.87. The Advisor agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees and expenses to the extent the issuance of shares would be dilutive in nature. As such, the Advisor reimbursed the Company $0.2 million which resulted in net proceeds of $8.2 million, or $14.02 per share.

Distributions Declared

On April 19, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of April, May, and June 2023, as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 4/19/2023

4/28/2023

5/1/2023

5/15/2023

$ 0.1333 4/19/2023

5/30/2023

5/31/2023

6/15/2023

$ 0.1333 4/19/2023

6/29/2023

6/30/2023

7/14/2023

$ 0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 589075. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, May 24, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 48362. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)



















March 31, 2023









(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$912,581,782 and $875,823,177, respectively)

$ 877,493,781

$ 844,733,638

Cash and cash equivalents



17,852,100



48,043,329

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



777,568



718,794

Interest receivable



4,171,829



3,984,409

Other receivables



34,245



34,245

Deferred offering costs



3,800



1,100

Prepaid expenses



518,853



667,267

Total Assets

$ 900,852,176

$ 898,182,782

LIABILITIES













Notes payable

$ 98,659,842

$ 98,549,692

Credit Facility payable



196,906,509



197,685,281

SBA-guaranteed debentures



308,212,703



307,895,195

Dividends payable



2,699,110



—

Management fees payable



4,557,841



7,150,407

Income incentive fees payable



4,589,243



2,464,408

Capital gains incentive fees payable



—



569,528

Interest payable



1,203,768



4,640,841

Related party payable



413,928



1,060,321

Unearned revenue



273,102



320,675

Administrative services payable



396,870



356,919

Income tax payable



1,549,833



1,175,373

Deferred tax liability



140,696



61,936

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



396,686



475,593

Total Liabilities

$ 620,000,131

$ 622,406,169

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 280,852,045

$ 275,776,613

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,248,383

and 19,666,769 issued and outstanding, respectively

$ 20,248

$ 19,667

Paid-in capital



283,404,708



275,114,720

Total distributable (loss) earnings



(2,572,911)



642,226

Net Assets

$ 280,852,045

$ 275,776,613

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 900,852,176

$ 898,182,782

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 13.87

$ 14.02



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



















For the three

For the three





months ended

months ended





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income

$ 23,408,604

$ 15,116,951

Other income



666,743



377,453

Total Investment Income

$ 24,075,347

$ 15,494,404

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$ 3,735,102

$ 3,492,713

Valuation fees



147,073



139,588

Administrative services expenses



461,964



474,318

Income incentive fees



2,124,835



—

Capital gains incentive fee reversal



(569,528)



(42,217)

Professional fees



430,848



312,062

Directors' fees



117,250



96,500

Insurance expense



120,546



124,507

Interest expense and other fees



7,886,424



4,891,597

Income tax expense



374,763



279,417

Other general and administrative expenses



178,450



211,736

Total Operating Expenses

$ 15,007,727

$ 9,980,221

Net Investment Income

$ 9,067,620

$ 5,514,183

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 34,967

$ 3,458,090

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(39,912)



(7,350)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(4,249,642)



(3,721,602)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation



1,874



—

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments



(78,760)



(21,157)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 4,736,147

$ 5,222,164

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.46

$ 0.28

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.24

$ 0.27

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



19,779,988



19,517,761

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.40

$ 0.28



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

earnings (loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,514,183



5,514,183 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



3,458,090



3,458,090 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(7,350)



(7,350) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(3,721,602)



(3,721,602) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

—



—



—



(21,157)



(21,157) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(5,464,666)



(5,464,666) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

14,924



15



167,655



—



167,670 Balances at March 31, 2022

19,532,519

$ 19,533

$ 274,726,776

$ 10,290,092

$ 285,036,401





























Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,067,620



9,067,620 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



34,967



34,967 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(39,912)



(39,912) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(4,249,642)



(4,249,642) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



1,874



1,874 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(78,760)



(78,760) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(7,951,284)



(7,951,284) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

581,614



581



8,289,988



—



8,290,569 Balances at March 31, 2023

20,248,383

$ 20,248

$ 283,404,708

$ (2,572,911)

$ 280,852,045





(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2023 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



















For the three

For the three





months ended

months ended





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities













Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 4,736,147

$ 5,222,164

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:













Purchases of investments



(41,237,273)



(74,535,403)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



5,890,813



10,008,127

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



4,249,642



3,721,602

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



10,126



—

Increase in investments due to PIK



(769,954)



(330,111)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(665,998)



(546,806)

Deferred tax provision



78,760



21,157

Amortization of loan structure fees



143,822



133,262

Amortization of deferred financing costs



110,150



83,670

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



317,508



283,144

Net realized gain on investments



(34,967)



(3,458,090)

Changes in other assets and liabilities













(Increase) decrease in interest receivable



(187,420)



179,927

Decrease in other receivable



—



4,257

Decrease in prepaid expenses



148,414



9,959

(Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(2,592,566)



492,713

Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable



2,124,835



(1,000,000)

Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



(569,528)



(42,217)

Increase in administrative services payable



39,951



18,320

Decrease in interest payable



(3,437,073)



(2,855,244)

Decrease in related party payable



(646,393)



—

Decrease in unearned revenue



(47,573)



(62,731)

Increase (decrease) in income tax payable



374,460



(755,312)

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(78,907)



482,638

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (32,043,024)

$ (62,924,974)

Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 8,487,127

$ 221,176

Sales load for common stock issued



(126,303)



(3,137)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(72,955)



(50,369)

Stockholder distributions paid



(5,252,174)



(4,422,688)

Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



—



20,000,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



—



(487,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit facility



—



(25,881)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



13,300,000



57,388,800

Repayments of Credit Facility



(14,483,900)



(29,240,000)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 1,851,795

$ 43,380,901

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (30,191,229)

$ (19,544,073)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



48,043,329



44,174,856

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 17,852,100

$ 24,630,783

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense

$ 10,752,017

$ 7,216,009

Income and excise tax paid



303



1,034,730

Increase in dividends payable



2,699,110



1,041,978

Increase in deferred offering costs



2,700



26,481



Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Net investment income

$9,067,620

$5,514,183 Capital gains incentive fee

(569,528)

(42,217) Income tax expense

374,763

279,417 Core net investment income

$8,872,855

$5,751,383









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.46

$0.28 Core net investment income per share

$0.45

$0.29

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Net investment income

$9,067,620

$5,514,183 Net realized gain on investments

34,967

3,458,090 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(39,912)

(7,350) Total Realized Net Investment Income

$9,062,675

$8,964,923









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.46

$0.28 Realized net investment income per share

$0.46

$0.46





















