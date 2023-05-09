MEYER CORPORATION, U.S. DESIGNATED AS A GREEN FLEET PIONEER (GFP)

Honor Recognizes the Company's Commitment to Helping California Achieve Zero Carbon Emissions Objectives

VALLEJO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. proudly announces its status as a Green Fleet Pioneer (GFP). Recognized each April in tandem with Earth Day, Green Fleet Partners are California's eMission Control partners who participate in California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program. Meyer Corporation's zero-emission battery-electric equipment has offset 82.1 metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2022 through its LCFS participation, which is equivalent to eliminating carbon emissions from driving 203,561.22 miles.

"We're honored to be recognized as Green Fleet Pioneers in the company of other forward-thinking electric fleets," says Christopher Banning, Managing Director of Meyer Corporation, U.S. "By utilizing electric lift trucks in our facilities, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting an example for other companies to follow. We believe our responsibility to contribute to a sustainable future, and transitioning to electric is a critical step towards achieving that goal."

"Our partners deserve recognition for their participation in the LCFS program and their contributions to a greener California," says Todd Trauman e-Mission Control CEO. "Electric transportation is the way of the future, and our Green Fleet Pioneers are agents of positive change."

Since its launch in 2011, The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has implemented and administered the LCFS program. The program aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transportation sector, which accounts for 50 percent of GHG emissions and 80 percent of ozone-forming gas emissions in California. Additionally, the program seeks to diversify the fuel pool in California and increase renewable energy usage to achieve air quality benefits.

Established in 1972, California-based Meyer Corporation is one of the largest cookware companies in America. Brands sold by Meyer include: Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Meyer™, Hestan®, Ruffoni, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, BonJour, and LocknLock.

e-Mission Control (eMC) helps hundreds of electric fleets participate in clean fuel standard programs that accelerate their transition to electric equipment/vehicles through necessary incentive funding. eMC's proprietary software platform streamlines the registration of fleets in applicable clean fuel program(s). On an ongoing basis, eMC manages all energy consumption data, metering, and reporting requirements. As a one-stop solution, eMC then oversees credit validation through the state, and ensures the timely sale of credits and proceeds remittance to their partners so they can reinvest in more electrification.

