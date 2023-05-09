Lithion Recycling advances the construction of its first commercial plant and becomes Lithion Technologies

MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lithion Recycling (Lithion), now Lithion Technologies, a pioneer in the development of technological solutions that sustainably, efficiently, and profitably create the circularity of battery materials, is proud to announce the construction of its first commercial critical mineral extraction plant in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, near Montreal, in Canada.

Having successfully refined its technology at its commercial-scale demonstration plant over the last 5 years, the construction of this facility confirms Lithion is firmly in its commercialization phase. Lithion St-Bruno will process over 15,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries annually, sourced from electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as non-conforming materials from cells and battery manufacturing, to produce Lithion's signature critical minerals concentrate. Equivalent to 45,000 cars, this capacity will significantly reduce the environmental impact of transportation electrification and support its strategic partners' efforts towards a local and sustainable circularity of strategic materials.

The plant is strategically located just outside Montreal to enable easy procurement of batteries and non-conforming materials from Canada and the United States, while benefiting from its proximity to Quebec's growing battery industry. The construction was made possible by the financial support of the Quebec Government, via Investissement Québec and the Fonds d'électrification et de changements climatiques, IMM Investment Global, Fondaction, and General Motors.

"I am thrilled that we have reached this major milestone", said Benoit Couture, President and CEO of Lithion. "From the onset, our goal at Lithion has been to make the energy transition truly sustainable by enabling the full circularity of battery materials. Today's accomplishment is testament to the unparalleled level of innovation, collaboration, and integrity demonstrated by our team. Thanks to their dedication towards our common goal, Lithion confirms today its status as a major player in the battery industry. Our team is proud to implement, in Canada, a locally-developed solution to solve a global problem."

Construction is progressing on schedule, with operations expected to begin this fall. It will be followed by the construction of its hydrometallurgy facility, which will separate the concentrate into its components to produce battery-grade lithium, cobalt, and nickel. This second facility's commissioning is scheduled for 2026, following an upcoming financing round and site selection.

These developments demonstrate Lithion's importance in strengthening the North American battery supply chain and its major contribution to creating battery materials circularity.

"The Lithion project fits into our Battery Industry Development Strategy, which focuses on extracting, processing, and recycling our critical minerals. This new plant builds upon Québec's industry leadership and expertise, making our province more attractive to local and international investors", stated Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"The construction of a critical minerals extraction plant in the Monteregie region is excellent news for Quebec and is in line with the objectives of our government's Plan for a Green Economy. Not only is it an important enabler for the electrification of transportation, but also a good example of recycling and recovery, thus reducing the need for new materials", stated Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region.

"We are proud to host the first commercial plant of Lithion, a company that contributes to the creation of the circular economy of battery materials. More than ever, the strategic location of the Gérard-Filion Business Park near major roads important to the North American supply chain allows us to attract innovative and ambitious companies of the economy of tomorrow", said Ludovic Grisé Farand, Mayor of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

From Lithion Recycling to Lithion Technologies

Lithion takes this opportunity to change its full name from Lithion Recycling to Lithion Technologies, which more accurately reflects its identity. The company's innovative technologies for the extraction and purification of strategic materials go beyond recycling. They provide the market with solutions that meet the changing needs of this ever-evolving industry as well as a unique know-how that sets its approach apart.

"I am pleased that our company is transitioning to a name that better suits who we are, namely a sustainable and cost-effective technological solutions company with a global focus for the recovery of strategic lithium-ion battery materials," said Benoit Couture, Lithion's President and CEO. "We offer our strategic partners more than cutting-edge technology. We also offer them the unmatched support of our market-connected experts to perfectly meet their needs."

About Lithion Technologies

Lithion has developed a sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective process to recover strategic materials from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and non-conforming materials from battery production. Lithion's technologies allow for the recovery of up to 95% of battery components so that they can be reused by battery manufacturers to ensure circularity. This innovation enables a sustainable energy transition and the achievement of society's decarbonization objectives by reducing the demand for natural resource extraction through use of sustainable technologies and processes. Lithion's goal is the global deployment, through strategic partnerships and licensing, of 25 plants by 2035. For more information, visit: www.lithiontechnologies.com.

