First National Realty Partners' Chief Revenue Officer, Fred Battisti, Named One of GlobeSt.'s Influencers in Retail

RED BANK, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners ("FNRP") is proud to announce that our Chief Revenue Officer, Fred Battisti Jr., has been named an "Influencer in Retail" by GlobeSt. for its annual Influencers in Retail list.

GlobeSt.'s Influencers in Retail highlight professionals who have become experts at handling lease re-negotiations and developing new innovations for touchless environments while working tirelessly to ensure that retail properties serve and revitalize their surrounding communities. These Influencers in Retail were chosen for making a significant impact in the commercial real estate space.

Battisti was recognized for his accomplishments while serving as the firm's first ever Managing Director – Head of Leasing before his recent promotion to Chief Revenue Officer. He established FNRP's in-house leasing team with a tenant-centric approach to improve occupancy. Since joining the firm two years ago, Battisti grew FNRP's portfolio to over 11.5 million square feet across 56 properties and executed 282 lease documents totaling 1.275 million square feet of transactions.

In his first year with the firm, he oversaw the execution of 202,000 square feet of new leases. During his second year, he oversaw the lease-up of 538,000 square feet. In 2022, FNRP completed a record 105 net new lease transactions totaling more than 538,000 square feet – a significant increase from 2021. Battisti's ability to navigate the retail market and leverage his tenant relationships has solidified FNRP's success in the necessity-based real estate investment market.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of GlobeSt.'s Influencers in Retail," said Battisti. "I am extremely proud of the team for our accomplishments within the retail sector. It is a privilege to lead them and to be a part of the world-class team here at FNRP."

Battisti currently oversees the firm's leasing team and serves on FNRP's investment and real estate committees. He is also an active member of ICSC and was recently selected to join ICSC's Next Generation Leadership Network Class of 2022-2024. At home, his community involvement is grounded in a deep commitment to supporting those who are leading a life in recovery, including serving on the advisory board for Caron Treatment Centers, a leading alcohol and drug recovery center.

About FNRP

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate assets specializing in necessity-based real estate: grocery-anchored retail, multi-family, and industrial and sourcing opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas. For more information, visit www.fnrpusa.com.

