AutoNation Certified as a J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Dealer of Excellence with Record-Breaking 143 Stores

Certification is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer Customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding Customer expectations, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America's most admired automotive retailer has been certified in the J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program,SM which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional Customer service.

"This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as J.D. Power," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President at AutoNation. "In one way or another, everyone in our certified stores from coast to coast contributes to making our Customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement."

Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile. The certified stores are:

Audi South Orlando

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows

AutoNation Buick GMC West Sahara

AutoNation Chevrolet Airport

AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres

AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and FIAT Columbus

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and FIAT Johnson City

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and FIAT North Phoenix

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Mobile

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia

AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe

AutoNation Ford Bradenton

AutoNation Ford Brooksville

AutoNation Ford East

AutoNation Ford Frisco

AutoNation Ford Margate

AutoNation Ford Marietta

AutoNation Ford Panama City

AutoNation Ford Union City

AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley

AutoNation Hyundai Columbus

AutoNation Hyundai Tempe

AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater

AutoNation Nissan Chandler

AutoNation Nissan Miami

AutoNation Nissan Tempe

AutoNation Subaru Hunt Valley

AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park

BMW of Bellevue

BMW of Buena Park

BMW of Dallas / MINI of Dallas

BMW of Delray Beach

BMW of Fremont

BMW of Las Vegas

BMW of Roseville

BMW of Tucson

Jaguar Land Rover Spokane

Land Rover Mt. Kisco

Lexus of Tampa Bay

Mercedes-Benz of Pompano

Mercedes-Benz of South Bay

Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel

Mercedes-Benz of Westmont

MINI of Las Vegas

Porsche Orlando

Audi Bellevue

AutoNation Acura South Bay

AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley

AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek

AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead

AutoNation Ford Burleson

AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi

AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth

AutoNation Ford Valencia

AutoNation Honda 385

AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa

AutoNation Honda Covington Pike

AutoNation Honda Fremont

AutoNation Honda Hollywood

AutoNation Honda Renton

AutoNation Honda Thornton Road

AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall

AutoNation Honda Valencia

AutoNation Subaru Roseville

AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley

AutoNation Volkswagen Mall of Georgia

Laurel BMW of Westmont

Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando

Mercedes-Benz of San Jose/smart Center San Jose

Audi Peoria

Audi Spokane

AutoNation Acura North Orlando

AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral

AutoNation Ford Amherst

AutoNation Ford Katy

AutoNation Ford Mobile

AutoNation Ford Sanford

AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes

AutoNation Honda Roseville

AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane

AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose

House of Imports

Lexus of Cerritos

Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North / smart center Houston North

Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines

Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota / smart Center Sarasota

Audi Las Vegas

Audi Plano

Audi Westmont

AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway

AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo

AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway

AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo

AutoNation Ford Littleton

AutoNation Ford Memphis

AutoNation Ford Miami

AutoNation Ford North Canton

AutoNation Ford Tustin

AutoNation Ford Westlake

AutoNation Honda Sanford

AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi

AutoNation Subaru Spokane Valley

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe

AutoNation Toyota Cerritos

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers

AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia

AutoNation Toyota Weston

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park

BMW of Carlsbad

Jaguar Land Rover Fort Lauderdale

Lexus of Clearwater

Lexus of Palm Beach

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway

Mercedes-Benz of Miami

Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek

Porsche Newport Beach

Porsche Plano

Valencia BMW

AutoNation Toyota Tempe

Mercedes-Benz of Naperville

Mercedes-Benz of Delray

Mercedes-Benz of Marietta

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe

AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia

Audi Hunt Valley

AutoNation Chevrolet - Timonium

AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach

Jaguar/Land Rover of Hilton Head

AutoNation Cadillac of Port Richey

AutoNation Subaru of Hilton Head

AutoNation Honda Clearwater

Audi Hilton Head

Porsche Hilton Head

AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills

BMW of Mountain View

According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding Customer purchase experience.

Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:

As the first qualification criterion, J.D. Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence.

Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key Customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.

Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.

J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence Program recognition is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer Customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit. For more information, visit jdpower.com/us-doe.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation is committed to being the nation's most comprehensive transportation solutions provider with easy, transparent, and Customer-centric services.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation Certified as a J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Dealer of Excellence with Record-Breaking 143 Stores (PRNewswire)

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.