Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Business Update

WALTHAM, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a business update.

"Syndax is at an important inflection point with pivotal data readouts and subsequent U.S. registrational filings from each of our two potential first- and best-in-class product candidates expected by year-end," said Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to advance our mission to realize a future in which people with cancer live longer and better than ever before, we look forward to reporting topline data from our AGAVE-201 pivotal trial of axatilimab in chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) in mid-2023 as well as topline data from our AUGMENT-101 pivotal trial in patients with KMT2A-rearranged (KMT2Ar) acute leukemia in the third quarter of this year."

Recent Pipeline Progress and Anticipated Milestones

Revumenib

The pivotal Phase 2 portion of AUGMENT-101 is enrolling relapsed/refractory (R/R) patients across distinct trial populations: patients with KMT2Ar acute myeloid leukemia (AML), patients with KMT2Ar acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and patients with nucleophosmin mutant (mNPM1) AML. The Company plans to pool data from the AUGMENT-101 cohorts enrolling adult and pediatric patients with R/R KMT2Ar AML and R/R KMT2Ar ALL to file a single New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of adult and pediatric KMT2Ar acute leukemia. The Company expects to share topline data from the KMT2Ar pooled analysis in the third quarter of 2023 and submit an NDA filing by the end of 2023. The Company also expects to complete enrollment of the NPM1 AML cohort in the second half of 2023.

The Company has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreement on a recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 276 mg of revumenib every 12 hours for patients not receiving a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor.

The Company has several Phase 1 trials of revumenib ongoing that will provide data across the treatment landscape in acute leukemia. These include the following:

A proof-of-concept clinical trial of revumenib in patients with unresectable metastatic microsatellite stable colorectal cancer is enrolling patients and we expect to have preliminary data by year-end 2023.

Axatilimab

The Company and its partner, Incyte, remain on track to report topline data from the pivotal AGAVE-201 trial evaluating axatilimab in patients with cGVHD following two or more prior lines of therapy in mid-2023, with a Biologics License Application (BLA) filing expected by year-end 2023.

May 19-24 in Washington, D.C. The abstract is now available on the The Company plans to present axatilimab data demonstrating encouraging clinical activity in cGVHD-related bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome at the upcoming 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) Conference oninThe abstract is now available on the ATS website

Syndax and Incyte expect to initiate a Phase 1 trial assessing axatilimab in combination with ruxolitinib in cGVHD in the second half of 2023.

The Company expects to initiate a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of axatilimab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in the second half of 2023.

Corporate Updates

In March 2023 , the Company announced the appointment of Neil Gallagher , M.D., Ph.D., as President, Head of Research and Development. Dr. Gallagher brings to Syndax over 20 years of experience as a leading oncology drug developer.

Syndax today announced the appointment of Kevin McManus as Chief People Officer. Mr. McManus brings to Syndax over 30 years of experience in human resources and an extensive track record in leadership roles growing organizations and attracting great talent.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2023, Syndax had cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments of $449.0 million and 69.6 million common shares and prefunded warrants outstanding.

First quarter 2023 research and development expenses increased to $34.1 million from $30.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to increased employee-related expenses and professional fees offset by decreased clinical and manufacturing expenses.

First quarter 2023 general and administrative expenses increased to $12.0 million from $6.8 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase is primarily due to employee-related expenses and professional fees.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Syndax reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $41.1 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $37.2 million, or $0.63 per share, for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Update and Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects research and development expenses to be $38 to $43 million and total operating expenses to be $53 to $58 million. For the full year of 2023, the Company continues to expect research and development expenses to be $160 to $175 million and total operating expenses to be $225 to $240 million.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, the potential use of our product candidates to treat various cancer indications and fibrotic diseases, and Syndax's expected first quarter and full year research and development expenses, and expected first quarter and full year total operating expenses. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity; failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























March 31,



December 31,

(In thousands) 2023



2022

Cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments $ 448,954



$ 481,271

Total assets $ 459,826



$ 497,236

Total liabilities $ 24,321



$ 29,787

Total stockholders' equity $ 435,505



$ 467,449

















Common stock outstanding

68,495,426





68,111,385

Common stock and common stock equivalents*

83,841,884





77,460,706

















*Common stock and common stock equivalents:











Common stock

68,495,426





68,111,385



Common stock warrants (pre-funded)

1,056,856





1,142,856





Common stock and pre-funded stock warrants

69,552,282





69,254,241



Options to purchase common stock

13,897,314





7,981,677



Restricted Stock Units

392,288





224,788





Total common stock and common stock equivalents

83,841,884





77,460,706



SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























Three Months Ended March 31,



(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023



2022



Operating expenses:













Research and development $ 34,054



$ 30,022





General and administrative

11,961





6,836



Total operating expenses

46,015





36,858



Loss from operations

(46,015)





(36,858)



Other income (expense), net

4,889





(311)



Net loss $ (41,126)



$ (37,169)





















Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (41,126)



$ (37,169)





















Net loss per share attributable to common













stockholders--basic and diluted $ (0.59)



$ (0.63)





















Weighted-average number of common stock













used to compute net loss per share attributable













to common stockholders--basic and diluted

69,438,890





58,978,615





