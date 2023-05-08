PAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES & AIR TAHITI NUI PARTNER TO CREATE LUXURIOUS SOUTH PACIFIC PRIZE PUZZLE PACKAGE FOR WHEEL OF FORTUNE "FAN FAVORITES" WEEK

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- French Polynesia's two premier travel brands—Paul Gauguin Cruises, the award-winning leader in exploring French Polynesia and the South Pacific, and Air Tahiti Nui, the flagship carrier of French Polynesia —have come together during their shared 25th Anniversary year to provide prizing for all five nights' Prize Puzzle rounds during Wheel of Fortune's Fan Favorites week, May 8-12, 2023.

Winners of the Prize Puzzle round during the week of shows will win a luxurious all-inclusive dream vacation for two in the South Pacific, featuring a 7-night Tahiti & Society Islands cruise aboard the enchanting m/s Paul Gauguin—voted the number one small-ship ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's recent World's Best Awards—coupled with roundtrip air travel to Papeete, Tahiti from Los Angeles or Seattle aboard Air Tahiti Nui's fleet of 787 Dreamliners.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Air Tahiti Nui during our shared 25th Anniversary year to offer the prize puzzle on Wheel of Fortune for an entire week," said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales & Marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises. "As one of the most popular and longest-running game shows on television, Wheel of Fortune has more than 9 million viewers a night, presenting us with an exciting opportunity to showcase The Gauguin's artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury to travelers dreaming of romance, family experiences, and adventure in one of the most beautiful places on Earth."

"At Air Tahiti Nui, we take great joy in sharing the beauty and magic of Tahiti with the world—and hosting travelers in the utmost comfort with our signature Polynesian hospitality," said Caroline Borawski, Vice President, The Americas, at Air Tahiti Nui. "Our Dreamliners are not just state-of-the-art airplanes, they are the gateway to truly special and unforgettable experiences."

Cruising roundtrip from Papeete, The Gauguin's Tahiti & the Society Islands itinerary is the perfect introduction to the picturesque charms of the South Pacific, where the ship is like an overwater bungalow that enjoys overnight stays in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Papeete, and also visits Huahine, known as a lush "Garden of Eden," as well as the line's own private islet called Motu Mahana near Taha'a.

For more information about Paul Gauguin Cruises, travelers can contact their preferred Travel Advisor, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com. For more details about Air Tahiti Nui, please visit www.airtahitinui.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a luxury cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle including voted most recently as the "World's Best Small-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2022; one of the "Top 2 Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards as well as named on the publication's 2021 "Gold List." The line was also recognized for the 4th time for having the "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, a designer of inspiring voyages on board small exploration ships.

About Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui links the South Pacific with four continents as the leading carrier to French Polynesia, with daily non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles, and is one of only two airlines to offer a selection of non-stop flights connecting Los Angeles and Paris. With new non-stop service to Tahiti from Seattle, Air Tahiti Nui is the only airline connecting the Pacific Northwest and French Polynesia. Headquartered in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui operates from its Tahiti base to destinations in 10 countries in cooperation with a number of codeshare partners including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, SNCF, Air Calin, Air New Zealand, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas and LATAM. Follow Air Tahiti Nui on Facebook facebook.com/airtahitinuinorthamerica and Instagram @airtahitinui.

