HOWARD UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES RIBBON-CUTTING AND DEDICATION CEREMONIES FOR THREE HISTORIC CAMPUS BUILDINGS

Ceremonies Commemorate Historical Presence and Legacy Preservation While Showcasing 21st Century Learning Through Innovative Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for three buildings the institution renovated with a reverence to the past and a nod to the future.

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Hall, Undergraduate Library, and the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, all symbols of student life at Howard University, were all recently updated. The ceremonies, which will all be held during Commencement week, serve to highlight the university's commitment to preserving its legacy and fostering 21st-century learning through innovative infrastructure.

The renovations of floors 1 through 3 of Douglass Hall, which has played a role in convening numerous notable moments over history, included upgrades to the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems, as well as improvements to the classroom environment. Its dedication will be held May 11, from 5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., at 2419 6th Street NW.

The Undergraduate Library has been transformed into a 21st-century learning environment that includes a learning commons area, with video monitors, computers in a more than a dozen group learning spaces and conference rooms. Its dedication will be held May 8, from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., at 500 Howard Place NW.

The Blackburn Center is amid a phased $10 million renovation. Phase I is complete, with fully renovated ballrooms, meeting rooms, lobby, bathrooms, and restaurant. Its dedication will be held May 11, from 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., at 2397 6th St NW.

"These ceremonies emphasize how these improvements enhance student learning, increase quality of life, and build resilience, while also uplifting the stories of alumni and showcasing the building's profound impact on campus and communities across the globe," said Dr. Wayne Frederick, Howard University President. "We're committed to building a university that creates environments that improve outcomes and fosters academic excellence."

The dedication ceremonies present a unique opportunity to witness the transformation of Howard University's campus and to learn more about the impact these facilities have on student learning and the broader community. They will feature speeches by university officials, notable alumni, and esteemed guests.

"Howard University is proud to unveil these significant infrastructure improvements, which reflect the university's ongoing commitment to fostering educational excellence and its enduring impact on future generations," said Senior Vice President Rashad Young, whose office oversaw the renovation projects. "These buildings are national treasures, and we ought to treat them as such for current and future students to experience Howard at its fullest."

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced two Schwarzman Scholars, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American PhD. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu .

