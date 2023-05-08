Eagle Hill Consulting Releases New Episode of cultur[ED] Podcast

Experts at the Edmund Burke School Provide Key Insights on How to Create an Inclusive Learning Environment for Students

ARLINGTON, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has released the latest episode of its podcast, cultur[ED], which helps leaders create organizational cultures that drive performance. The latest episode features two guests from the Edmund Burke School, an independent middle and high school in Washington, D.C. founded in 1968.

On Eagle Hill's culture[ED] podcast, Edmund Burke School experts discuss creating an inclusive learning environment.

During the podcast, Steve McManus, Head of School, and Sharielle Applewhite, Director of Equity Inclusion and Civic Engagement, share how diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are at the core of the school's approach to education.

The Edmund Burke School is considered ahead of its time when it comes to DEI. More than fifty years ago, the founders focused on creating a school environment that was egalitarian and participatory to foster curious and creative students. Today, the school consciously brings together students who are different from one another in many ways, and it provides an inclusive teaching environment to cultivate learning, integrity, moral reasoning, and social responsibility.

"Government and corporate leaders can learn so much from how the Edmund Burke School intentionally creates an inclusive environment where people can thrive," says Melissa Jezior, the host of culture[ED] and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "One of the school's mottos is, 'You don't have to leave any part of yourself outside on the sidewalk when you enter Burke.' We often hear similar words from companies about their workers, but we know that delivering deep inclusivity is much easier said than done. But Burke's been doing it for decades by cultivating a culture with inclusivity at its core," Jezior said.

"A key part of a Burke education is that we want students to develop a full understanding of themselves, along with an appreciation and fluency for navigating diverse spaces. That's the world they live in, and they will have to navigate that landscape successfully and compassionately," McManus said.

Burke also places a heavy focus on affinity groups, an approach more corporate and government organizations are exploring.

"Affinity groups are an example of how to show commitment to equity and inclusion," Applewhite said. "At Burke, affinity groups are a safe space to just be. There doesn't need to be an objective. Many of our students are standing at the margin, and they sometimes just need a place where they can feel comfortable being with people who look like them, who have similar experiences, or who are grappling with issues and disagreements."

