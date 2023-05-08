CardiaCare Names Ken Nelson Chairman of its Board of Directors

Digital health and medtech leader brings 20 years of cardiac innovation and commercialization experience to startup developing AI powered neuromodulation wearable for non-invasive atrial fibrillation treatment

REHOVOT, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CardiaCare, a clinical stage digital therapeutic company developing the world's first non-invasive, neuromodulation wearable for atrial fibrillation treatment, announced today that Ken Nelson has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Nelson is a 20-year digital health, medical device, and remote patient monitoring executive with a stellar track record of building successful sales, marketing and commercialization teams at Fortune 500 companies as well as startups.

"We are privileged and excited to welcome Ken Nelson to CardiaCare as Chairman of the Board of Directors," said Ofer Halbreich, CEO of CardiaCare. "Ken brings a wealth of market development, commercialization and sales experience in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management space. Ken joins CardiaCare as the company ramps up multiple clinical trials of our revolutionary wearable for atrial fibrillation treatment. Ken's prior experience and success scaling cardiac device companies will be invaluable to us as we create global awareness of CardiaCare's disruptive innovation and build out the infrastructure towards successful commercialization of our technology."

Mr. Nelson spent just under 10 years in sales and commercial operations leadership roles at Boston Scientific (formerly Guidant) in the Cardiac Rhythm Management division. Then, over the past 12 years, he has led commercial sales and marketing efforts and has launched disruptive wearable technologies in cardiac digital health and remote patient monitoring. He played a significant role in building the teams, cultures, and infrastructures for what have become three of the top four market share players in cardiac digital health and remote patient monitoring (iRhythm; Biotelemetry, acquired by Philips; Bardy Diagnostics, acquired by HillRom). Most recently, he served as Head of Digital Health, Diagnostics, and Monitoring at BIOTRONIK, a global leader in the treatment of cardiac and vascular disease.

Amos Ziv, founder and CSO, of CardiaCare adds, "CardiaCare is committed to disrupting the atrial fibrillation treatment paradigm, enabling effective, non-invasive, side-effect free therapy for AFib with our first of its kind home-care wearable technology. We've made important strides in the development of our technology, including the recent licensing and distribution agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in India and multiple clinical trials now underway. We look forward to Ken's leadership contribution to continue building on this momentum."

"I am pleased to join CardiaCare and look forward to working with the management team and the Board, to commercialize the first ever wearable device for closed loop, personalized, atrial fibrillation treatment, powered by artificial intelligence, that can both detect and treat atrial fibrillation non-invasively," said Ken Nelson, Chairman of the Board, CardiaCare. "I'm impressed with the company's revolutionary technology and the successful engagement with key opinion leaders including Mount Sinai electrophysiologist Dr. Vivek Reddy. I believe CardiaCare's innovative solution is poised to advance patient care for the treatment of atrial fibrillation."

