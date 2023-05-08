Brand Institute Continues Partnership with Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy (CBBA)

MIAMI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is pleased to announce the renewal of its support and enthusiastic patronage of the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy (CBBA), an accredited high school in Florida, Puerto Rico, that provides baseball, academics, and personal development education to its students. The CBBA's curriculum, emphasizing excellence in both education and sports, makes it stand out as an institution focused on the holistic development of local youth. The CBBA provides underprivileged students with a dynamic learning experience that prepares them for the challenges of life, on-and-off the field.

On July 13, 2022, the CBBA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate its new baseball stadium. The stadium was built with support from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), including a donation of $2,000,000. The new stadium hosts a state-of-the-art gaming facility and a field that is the same size as those used in Major League Baseball. Brand Institute is a proud sponsor of the stadium and donated a BBQ stand and seating area for all to enjoy.

Brand Institute recognizes the importance of supporting organizations such as the CBBA, which are committed to providing quality education and mentorship to underprivileged students. By renewing our support, we are reaffirming our commitment to helping the CBBA fulfill its mission of creating a level playing field for students with a passion for baseball.

About the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy (CBBA)

The Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy (CBBA) provides a dynamic learning experience where young people can develop and enhance their athletic abilities while striving for academic excellence. It strives to prepare student-athletes to lead responsible and productive lives as compassionate human beings in the 21st century.

Its concept is simple: an ample space that encourages students to succeed, not only athletically but also academically. It is the Academy's commitment that students understand how important it is to obtain an excellent education while improving their athletic abilities.

The CBBA is an innovative concept aimed at providing dynamic programs, opportunities, and services within an educational community, with a focus on academic and athletic development and improvement.

About Brand Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, having developed over 5,000 brand names, including over 200 company names, for over 2,000 clients in the company's 30 years in business.

