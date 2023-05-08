Applegate Farms, LLC with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Launches Applegate FARE-Off Recipe Contest

Celebrity Chef Renee Blackman will help determine One Grand Prize Winner to receive a cash prize of $500, a six-month's supply of APPLEGATE® products and two all-expense-paid tickets to the 2023 FARE Summit

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to FARE-Off in support of those with food allergies nationwide! Applegate – the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand – today announced, in partnership with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), the first-ever FARE-Off Recipe Contest, now open for submissions at www.applegate.com/recipecontest .

Applegate and FARE are inviting home cooks and creators to submit recipes in three delicious categories – Grilling, Breakfast and Lunch. All recipe submissions must be free of the top nine allergens - milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy and sesame - and include at least one APPLEGATE® product. Applegate makes approximately 70 products ranging from burgers to deli meat to chicken nuggets to breakfast sausage free of the top 9 allergens.

"We are so excited for the FARE-Off Recipe Contest," says Sung Poblete, RN, PhD, CEO of FARE. "Cooking with food allergies can be challenging and we are grateful our friends and partners want to join the food allergy community in making inclusive meals that are Top-9 Allergen free."

With 32 million Americans currently living with food allergies, including 5.6 million children under age 18 , the goal of the FARE-Off Recipe Contest is to raise awareness of the allergen community, who often cannot enjoy the meals and snacks that so many take for granted and to help create an arsenal of exciting, culinary-forward recipes that the allergen community can safely enjoy.

Eligible entries will be judged on criteria including: Recipe Creativity, Use of allergen-free Ingredients, Inspiration behind recipe creation and Taste. To help get the creative juices flowing, celebrity guest judge, Chef Renee Blackman, Private Chef and Star of Netflix's Pressure Cooker is sharing three allergen-friendly recipes as inspiration.

"I am so excited to serve as the guest judge in the FARE-Off Recipe Contest and to be able to showcase delicious and flavorful allergy-friendly recipes," said Chef Renee Blackman, Private Chef and Star of Netflix's Pressure Cooker. "As a Private Chef, I am often tasked with cooking for clients with very specific food restrictions, and I know how critical it is to choose trusted products with transparent and easy to read labels when menu planning."

The FARE-Off Recipe Contest is open now for submissions and contestants are invited to submit an original recipe or an original take on a classic recipe until June 2, 2023, when the entry period ends.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive: two tickets (plus travel) to the 2023 FARE Summit in Orlando, Florida; a $500 cash prize; a recipe feature on the Applegate website; and a six-month supply of APPLEGATE® products. Two category winners will receive: a $500 cash prize; and a three-months supply of APPLEGATE® products.

To learn more about how to enter, visit www.applegate.com/recipecontest .

APPLEGATE AND FARE RECIPE CONTEST

ABBREVIATED RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE "APPLEGATE FARE-OFF RECIPE" CONTEST. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Contest starts 5/8/23 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 7/21/23 at 11:59 PM ET. Entry period starts 5/8/23 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 6/2/23 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Applegate, LLC, 750 Rt. 202 South, Suite 300, Bridgewater, NJ 08807-5530.

Click HERE to view complete Official Rules.

About Applegate Farms LLC:

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate, www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

About FARE:

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: foodallergy.org.

