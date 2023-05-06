Zoomlion To Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Special Exhibition Highlighting Intelligent Products and Digitalization Achievements

CHANGSHA, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a series of events and exhibitions from May 11 to 14 in the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City (the "City") in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Zoomlion will hold its 30th anniversary convention on May 11 at the headquarters building of the City. Alongside this, a special technological achievements exhibition will showcase over 500 units of advanced equipment and core components. The exhibition will also highlight the fruitful achievements of Zoomlion's research institute, ZValley, 12 machinery business units, and five core components business units. The events will take place in the headquarters building and its four smart manufacturing parks. Global audiences can join in on the events through online livestreams, where they can explore Zoomlion's world-leading intelligent, international, and sustainable lighthouse factory, cutting-edge intelligent products, and digitalization achievements, wherever they are in the world.

Zoomlion's 30th anniversary exhibition will highlight its latest technological and intelligent achievements to visitors:

Embark on a journey through the world's largest construction machinery industry base with a comprehensive product lineup and experience the captivating world of intelligent manufacturing at the Lighthouse factories. The City is now home to eight world-leading lighthouse factories, 300 intelligent production lines, and eight national tech innovation platforms, boasting more than 150 industry-leading technologies and over 600 patented production technologies. It is at the forefront of a new era of globalization, intelligent manufacturing, and digital transformation, and leads the industry in achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality through green manufacturing.

A grand showcase of more than 500 units of Zoomlion's flagship equipment and core components, as well as advanced technologies and solutions. This includes the world's largest tonnage all-terrain crane, tower crane with 5G remote control, and a pump truck with the world's longest carbon fiber boom. Visitors can also check out the world's tallest self-propelled straight boom aerial work platform, and new dry-mixed mortar construction materials.

A taste of authentic Changsha culture in the City, where guests can enjoy a variety of entertainment activities, including concerts, camping, games, hot balloon rides and more.

As part of the 30th-anniversary celebration, Zoomlion will also participate in the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) on May 12-15, and host an employee open day on May 13.

