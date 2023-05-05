Darwin CX Welcomes Andrew Conti as New CSO

TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Darwin CX , a Toronto, Canada-based SaaS solution and service provider for the subscription and membership economies, has hired Andrew Conti to fill their newly created position of Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

Conti comes to Darwin CX from Williamsport, PA-based Publishers Service Associates (PSA) , a high-touch fulfillment services and outbound call center firm serving the publishing and association industries, and previous to that CWC Software, Inc., which provides software to publishing clients.

"As an experienced and well-respected leader in the industry, Andrew was the obvious choice to lead our sales team and client partnerships," says Darwin CEO, Laas Turnbull.

With over 35 years of marketing and sales experience, Conti has amassed a formidable network of connections, from publishers to associations to consultants. This has made him a highly respected and recognizable figure in the world of subscription management—and an ideal fit to lead Darwin's push to become the pre-eminent technology platform in the subscription economy.

"There were two key factors that influenced my decision to join Darwin," says Conti. "The first is that it's important to me to continue working for companies that have a shared commitment to the publishing and association industries, as this is where my experience and passion lies. The second is my belief in Darwin's grand vision and product roadmap—it gives publishers many opportunities to increase services, gain marketing insights, and bolster profits in so many ways."

After seeing a demo of how the latest platform is revolutionizing the subscription and membership industries, Conti knew that he had to share it with his network. "If the Darwin platform were a car, it would be a Bentley. It's powerful, sophisticated, and full of intuitive features and next-gen functionality, like an AI-driven account deduplication module and voice-to-text transcription capabilities to better support our customers' call centers. Luckily, Darwin's all-in monthly pricing model puts it more in line with the pricing of a newly leased Ford than a Bentley."

Conti joins the fast-growing team of top talent at Darwin, including recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Cateryn Kiernan and CFO, Jon Soucy . Rounding out Darwin's executive team with over 150 years' of combined industry expertise are Darwin's co-founders, Laas Turnbull and Michael Smith , Executive Chairman, Liam Lynch , Vice-Chair, Richard Jacobsen, General Counsel, Christopher Bedor , and Chief of Staff, Toby McCoy .

Andrew Conti can be reached at 617-852-6413 or by email at can be reached at 617-852-6413 or by email at andrew.conti@darwin.cx to discuss how Darwin CX can take your business to the next level.

About Darwin CX

Darwin CX is a transformative SaaS platform at the leading edge of the subscription and membership economies. It helps brands accelerate acquisition and retention—and increase loyalty—through innovative and customized check-out pages, targeted audience offerings, real-time A/B testing, and best-in-class analytics. The Darwin platform enables clients to have complete freedom and control over customer data in order to tailor the best possible customer experiences.

