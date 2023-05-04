Three Towns in Nashville's Big Back Yard Named Among 10 Coolest by World Atlas for 2023 Summer Travel

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the prestigious global publisher "World Atlas," Nashville's Big Back Yard is home to three out of 10 of the Coolest Towns in Tennessee for your 2023 Summer Vacation - Hohenwald, Leiper's Fork and Lawrenceburg.
Citing Tennessee's small towns as "big on hospitality and entertainment," the article names Hohenwald's Elephant Sanctuary Discovery Center, Lawrenceburg's Southern Gospel Music Museum, and Leiper's Creek Gallery in Leiper's Fork as must-see attractions. Add to that the newest great shopping experience in Leiper's Fork, Patina Home & Garden.
Don't miss the full adventure this summer in Nashville's Big Back Yard.
Listen to Music
The Shoals region is known as the Hit Recording Capitol of the World. It is here countless, seminal recordings were made by music royalty - The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys and Jason Isbell, to name a few. FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
For one of the hottest music venues and community gathering spots in Nashville's Big Back Yard, plan a night at Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork. Thursday Night Open Mic Night is the stuff of legend. Fox & Locke
Enjoy Fine Dining
In Florence, Alabama, dining options are plentiful. Odette and the Marriott's revolving 360 Grille are world-class. The small town of Mount Pleasant offers Mt. Pleasant Grille, where the locals eat. Odette, 360Grille, Mt. Pleasant Grille
Fish the Tennessee River
Clifton is nestled along the Tennessee River with an estimated 320 species of fish. The Clifton Marina provides full access to amenities for Tennessee River fishermen, boaters and RV campers, including shoreline RV campsites. Clifton Marina
Bike the Natchez Trace Parkway
It's a bucket list item for all bikers, whether powered by two legs or on your free-wheeling motorized ride. The National Park Service has designated the entire 444 miles as a bicycle route. With light automotive traffic, 50 MPH speed limit, and intersections, bikers can enjoy an exceptionally scenic roadway. Natchez Trace Parkway
Take A Hike
The 2.7-mile Lady's Bluff Loop Trail in Perry County, TN, a designated National Recreational Trail, leads visitors to the top of a majestic limestone bluff offering far-reaching views across the Tennessee River. Lady's Bluff Hike
Explore David Crockett State Park
David Crockett State Park, named for Tennessee's famous native son and American hero, is located in Lawrenceburg, TN. The park features paddling, biking, hiking, swimming, camping, fishing, boating. David Crockett State Park
Golf the Robert Trent Jones Trail
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at The Shoals is home to two 18-hole championship courses and lies between the Wheeler Dam and Reservoir and Wilson Dam on the Tennessee River. Robert Trent Jones Golf
Lodging options:
The Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN
GunRunner Boutique Hotel in Florence, AL
The Gunner Runner in Florence, AL
The Stricklin Hotel in Florence, AL
Pot N' Kettle Cottages in Leiper's Fork, TN
Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence, AL
