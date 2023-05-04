TCO Certified: Continued strong growth for more sustainable IT products

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With organizations and purchasers under pressure to pay attention to sustainable procurement, there continues to be an increased interest in more sustainable IT products. During March, a record-high number of products were certified according to the sustainability certification TCO Certified. More certified products make it easier for purchasers to make more sustainable choices.

Continued strong growth for more sustainable IT products (PRNewswire)

IT products are a source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) throughout their entire life cycle — from manufacturing through to distribution, use and disposal. With improvements in design, manufacturing, technology and user behavior it is possible to limit the impact. TCO Certified is the world's leading sustainability certification for IT products, and a tool that helps purchasers and purchasing organizations get sustainability right. The demand for more sustainable IT products continues to be high. When purchasers globally is asking for sustainable criteria, the signal to the IT industry sets the process in motion, which the number of new certified products is showing.

As many as 122 new product models were certified during March. That is a new all-time high in a separate month since the launch month of TCO Certified, generation 9. The 122 product models come from ten different brand owners. Displays and notebooks are the most popular product categories, followed by desktop computers and headsets. In total, there are now around 4,000 products certified according to TCO Certified.

"This is good news for everyone genuinely wanting to make more sustainable choices. Behind all the certificates lies more than 10,000 hours a year on developing criteria. Furthermore, each year, accredited experts spend more than 20,000 hours on product testing and supply chain assessments to ensure compliance and reduce the risk of greenwash", says Sören Enholm, CEO at TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

All certified products, and information about them, can be found in the Product Finder . There is also a beta version of the Report Generator available. Report Generator helps organizations estimate their sustainability impact, including product carbon footprint, when using TCO Certified in IT hardware procurement specifications.

About TCO Certified

The organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified is TCO Development. Our vision is that all IT products should have an environmentally and socially sustainable life cycle. Science-based criteria and independent verification of compliance help us track and accelerate progress over time.

