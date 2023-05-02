HOSPITALS TURN TO ZEEL FOR NURSE'S APPRECIATION MONTH

Massage is the Ideal Way to Help Reward Hard Working Nurses

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading tech-enabled platform for bringing health and wellness services to the home or office, works with hospitals to reward nurses during Nurse Appreciation Month.

The COVID-19 pandemic required nurses to work long hours, caring for patients throughout a challenging and unprecedented national health crisis. Now, as COVID settles into an endemic state, patients are returning in record numbers to complete procedures delayed during the pandemic.

Zeel offers the benefit of chair massage in the hospital or healthcare setting and/or the gift of an at-home massage to help reward nurses for all the work they do. Massage is one of the best ways to quickly reduce stress, improve mood, alleviate insomnia and address lower back and neck pain.

"Top hospital administrators are looking for novel ways to make sure their nurses feel appreciated," said Zeel CEO Samer Hamadeh. He continued, "We're seeing interest in the programs to show nurses they are deeply valued, not just during Nurses Appreciation Month, but everyday throughout the year."

The proven effects of these wellness programs include pain reduction or stress relief but also the long-term benefits of reduced absenteeism and improved productivity," says Dr. John Gallagher, Zeel Health's Head of MSK.

For Nurses Appreciation Month, Zeel@Work has launched a new offering, giving hospitals the option to purchase credits for nurses to enjoy therapeutic massage in the comfort of their home with appointments available 7 days a week, 365 days a year, while continuing to offer their enormously popular on-site chair massage programs.

During National Nurses Week, two area hospitals, Phelps and Lenox Hill hospitals, part of New York State's largest health care system, will show their gratitude to their nurses offering them therapeutic chair massages.

Zeel@Work makes the booking process seamless, providing a custom signup link for nurses, and bringing the massage table or chair and all other necessary supplies. Additionally, nurses can use their employer contributed FSA/HSA dollars to purchase in-home massages from Zeel.

Zeel is a technology platform that delivers high-quality, effective, on-location health and wellness services, including musculoskeletal therapy, diagnostic testing and skilled nursing care. Founded as the first app-based in-home massage booking platform, Zeel has delivered more than 2.5 million appointments to homes, workplaces and healthcare facilities nationwide.

