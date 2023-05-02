FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NNN REIT, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended

March 31,







2023



2022







(dollars in thousands,

except per share data)



Revenues

$ 204,108



$ 190,279



















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,167



$ 81,372



Net earnings per common share

$ 0.50



$ 0.46



















FFO available to common stockholders

$ 145,549



$ 131,593



FFO per common share

$ 0.80



$ 0.75



















Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 145,972



$ 135,187



Core FFO per common share

$ 0.80



$ 0.77



















AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 148,166

(1) $ 138,721

(1) AFFO per common share

$ 0.82

(1) $ 0.79

(1)







(1)

Amounts include $9 and $1,780 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding such would have no affect on AFFO per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and would have resulted in AFFO per common share of $0.78 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

FFO per share increased 6.7% over prior year results

Core FFO per share increased 3.9% over prior year results

AFFO per share increased 3.8% over prior year results

Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years, at March 31, 2023 as compared to 99.4% at December 31, 2022 and 99.2% at March 31, 2022

$156.2 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 43 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 275,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.0%

Sold six properties for $11.9 million , producing $6.3 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 6.6%

Raised $16.9 million net proceeds from the issuance of 367,569 common shares

Maintained sector leading 12.9 year weighted average debt maturity for unsecured debt

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN had a solid start to 2023 with just over $155 million in property acquisitions with an initial cap rate of seven percent and a 19 year weighted average lease term. Additionally, NNN continued to maintain high occupancy levels in the portfolio. The 3.9 percent Core FFO growth over the prior year results coupled with wider investment cap rates on acquisitions and steady balance sheet management, allows NNN to strive to provide long-term shareholder value as we progress in 2023."

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on May 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review its results of operations. The call can be accessed on the NNN REIT website live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's website. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's website.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "in position," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT, and the potential impacts of COVID-19, or any epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results, and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as "FFO", is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31,





2023



2022

Income Statement Summary











Revenues:











Rental income

$ 203,630



$ 189,763

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



478





516







204,108





190,279















Operating expenses:











General and administrative



12,251





11,042

Real estate



6,846





7,198

Depreciation and amortization



59,148





52,680

Leasing transaction costs



75





88

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries



2,640





1,632

Executive retirement costs



423





3,594







81,383





76,234

Gain on disposition of real estate



6,300





3,992

Earnings from operations



129,025





118,037















Other expenses (revenues):











Interest and other income



(33)





(35)

Interest expense



38,891





36,699







38,858





36,664















Net earnings



90,167





81,373

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



—





(1)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,167



$ 81,372















Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic



180,845,503





174,772,243

Diluted



181,434,345





174,911,213















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:











Basic

$ 0.50



$ 0.46

Diluted

$ 0.50



$ 0.46



NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31,







2023



2022



Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:













Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,167



$ 81,372



Real estate depreciation and amortization



59,042





52,581



Gain on disposition of real estate



(6,300)





(3,992)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



2,640





1,632



Total FFO adjustments



55,382





50,221



FFO available to common stockholders

$ 145,549



$ 131,593



















FFO per common share:













Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.75



Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.75



















Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:













Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,167



$ 81,372



Total FFO adjustments



55,382





50,221



FFO available to common stockholders



145,549





131,593



















Executive retirement costs



423





3,594



Total Core FFO adjustments



423





3,594



Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 145,972



$ 135,187



















Core FFO per common share:













Basic

$ 0.81



$ 0.77



Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.77





NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

March 31,







2023



2022



Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:













Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 90,167



$ 81,372



Total FFO adjustments



55,382





50,221



Total Core FFO adjustments



423





3,594



Core FFO available to common stockholders



145,972





135,187



















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(469)





1,096



Net capital lease rent adjustment



79





75



Below-market rent amortization



(112)





(140)



Stock based compensation expense



3,101





2,601



Capitalized interest expense



(405)





(98)



Total AFFO adjustments



2,194





3,534



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 148,166

(1) $ 138,721

(1)















AFFO per common share:













Basic

$ 0.82

(1) $ 0.79

(1) Diluted

$ 0.82

(1) $ 0.79

(1)















Other Information:













Rental income from operating leases(2)

$ 198,183



$ 184,311



Earned income from direct financing leases(2)

$ 144



$ 151



Percentage rent(2)

$ 763



$ 701



















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(2)

$ 4,540



$ 4,600



Real estate expenses



(6,846)





(7,198)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,306)



$ (2,598)



















Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,199



$ 1,171



Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 173

(3) $ 165



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 109



$ 102





(1) Amounts include $9 and $1,780 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Excluding such had no affect on AFFO per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and would have resulted in AFFO per common share of $0.78 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



(2) For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $203,630 and $189,763, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.



(3) In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774 which was due in July 2023. No penalty was incurred as a result of this repayment.

NNN REIT, Inc.

2023 Earnings Guidance

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.





2023 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition

of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.87 - $1.93 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.27 per share Core FFO per share

$3.14 - $3.20 per share AFFO per share

$3.19 - $3.25 per share General and administrative expenses

$43 - $45 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $10 Million Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Million Disposition volume

$100 - $120 Million

NNN REIT, Inc. (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022

Balance Sheet Summary

























Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,111,622



$ 8,020,814

Cash and cash equivalents



3,240





2,505

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



2,086





4,273

Receivables, net of allowance of $701 and $708, respectively



2,568





3,612

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,851 and $3,836, respectively



28,145





27,795

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $22,235 and $21,663, respectively



4,830





5,352

Other assets



85,623





81,694

Total assets

$ 8,238,114



$ 8,146,045















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 209,000



$ 166,200

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost



9,774





9,964

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



3,740,945





3,739,890

Accrued interest payable



58,218





23,826

Other liabilities



85,305





82,663

Total liabilities



4,103,242





4,022,543















Stockholders' equity of NNN



4,134,872





4,123,502















Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,238,114



$ 8,146,045















Common shares outstanding



182,087,429





181,424,670















Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)



35,251,000





35,010,000



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 209,000



$ 209,000



SOFR +

87.5 bps





5.675 %

June 2025





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2024



350,000





349,900





3.900 %



3.924 %

June 2024 2025



400,000





399,710





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





348,401





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,195





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





398,278





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,069





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2048



300,000





296,077





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,322





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





441,926





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





439,896





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



3,800,000





3,766,774















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,009,000



$ 3,975,774















































Debt costs







$ (38,145)

















Accumulated amortization





12,316

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(25,829)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 3,740,945

























(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.8% and a weighted average maturity of 12.9 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance



Interest

Rate



Maturity Date Mortgage(1) (2)

$ 9,774





5.230 %

July 2023

















Debt costs



(147)











Accumulated amortization



147











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization



—











Mortgages payable, including unamortized

premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 9,774



































(1)

Includes unamortized premium





(2)

In April 2023, NNN repaid the remaining mortgages payable principal balance of $9,774 which was due in July 2023. No penalty was incurred as a result of this repayment.

As of March 31, 2023, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.3x.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary – Continued

As of March 31, 2023

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2023, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

March 31, 2023 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.78 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001 Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.79 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.82









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

March 31, 2023 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

39.8 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1 % Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.7 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

251 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade







As of March 31,



Lines of Trade

2023(1)

2022(2) 1.

Convenience stores

16.3 %

17.5 % 2.

Automotive service

14.4 %

12.6 % 3.

Restaurants – full service

9.0 %

9.7 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.9 %

9.2 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

5.8 %

6.2 % 6.

Health and fitness

4.8 %

5.0 % 7.

Theaters

4.3 %

4.4 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.1 %

4.1 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.1 % 10.

Automotive parts

2.6 %

3.0 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

2.6 %

2.4 % 12.

Drug stores

2.6 %

1.2 % 13.

Home improvement

2.3 %

2.4 % 14.

Furniture

2.1 %

2.4 % 15.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

2.0 % 16.

General merchandise

1.5 %

1.6 % 17.

Home furnishings

1.4 %

1.5 % 18.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.5 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.3 %

1.5 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.2 %

1.3 %



Other

8.4 %

7.4 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States





State

% of

Total(1)





State

% of

Total(1) 1.

Texas

17.0 %

6.

North Carolina

4.0 % 2.

Florida

8.8 %

7.

Indiana

3.8 % 3.

Illinois

5.3 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 % 4.

Ohio

5.1 %

9.

Virginia

3.5 % 5.

Georgia

4.6 %

10.

California

3.5 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $781,909,000 as of March 31, 2023.

(2) $732,042,000 as of March 31, 2022.

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio – Continued

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

Total(1) 1.

7-Eleven

138

4.6 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.3 % 3.

Camping World

47

3.9 % 4.

LA Fitness

30

3.4 % 5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.1 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.9 % 7.

Dave & Busters

28

2.9 % 8.

AMC Theatre

20

2.8 % 9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.6 % 10.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.3 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

134

2.2 % 12.

Sunoco

61

2.1 % 13.

Walgreens

49

2.0 % 14.

Chuck-E-Cheese

53

1.9 % 15.

United Rentals

52

1.8 % 16.

Frisch's Restaurants

68

1.7 % 17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.6 % 18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.4 % 19.

Best Buy

16

1.4 % 20.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3) 2023

0.9 %

55

500,000

2029

3.0 %

85

1,093,000 2024

2.8 %

88

1,408,000

2030

3.5 %

107

1,207,000 2025

5.4 %

188

2,011,000

2031

7.7 %

187

2,711,000 2026

5.1 %

217

2,152,000

2032

6.3 %

220

2,352,000 2027

8.6 %

240

3,637,000

2033

5.1 %

141

1,440,000 2028

5.5 %

201

1,996,000

Thereafter

46.1 %

1,698

14,512,000

(1)

Based on the annual base rent of $781,909,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of March 31, 2023. (2)

As of March 31, 2023, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.3 years. (3)

Square feet.

NNN REIT, Inc. Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred





Scheduled Repayment







Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total





Accrual

Basis



Cash

Basis



Total



% of

Total



Cumulative

Total

2020



$ 33,594



$ 18,351



$ 51,945





91.7 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259





5.8 %



5.8 %



























































2021





990





3,732





4,722





8.3 %





25,935





5,841





31,776





56.1 %



61.9 %



























































2022





—





—





—





—







5,391





9,108





14,499





25.6 %



87.5 %



























































2023 Q1



—





—





—





—







9





1,697





1,706





3.1 %



90.6 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







10





537





547





1.0 %



91.6 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





536





536





0.9 %



92.5 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





536





536





0.9 %



93.4 %







—





—





—





—







19





3,306





3,325





5.9 %



93.4 %



























































2024 Q1



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



94.2 %

Q2



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



95.0 %

Q3



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.8 %



95.8 %

Q4



—





—





—





—







—





476





476





0.9 %



96.7 %







—





—





—





—







—





1,904





1,904





3.3 %



96.7 %



























































2025





—





—





—





—







—





1,904





1,904





3.3 %



100.0 %

































































$ 34,584



$ 22,083



$ 56,667











$ 34,584



$ 22,083



$ 56,667















NNN REIT, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/National Retail Properties, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.