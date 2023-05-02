Submit Photos/Videos
Commvault Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Commvault
Fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 highlights include:



Fourth quarter


Fiscal 2023

GAAP Results:





Revenues


$203.5 million


$784.6 million

Loss from Operations (EBIT)


$(37.7) million


$(15.9) million

EBIT Margin


(18.5) %


(2.0) %

Diluted Loss Per Share


$(0.98)


$(0.80)






Non-GAAP Results:





Income from Operations (EBIT)


$45.4 million


$159.9 million

EBIT Margin


22.3 %


20.4 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$0.73


$2.56


Commvault (Nasdaq: CVLT) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

"Commvault closed out the year strong, highlighted by Metallic eclipsing the $100 million ARR mark, 15% year over year total ARR growth, and strong cash flow," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "We enter the new fiscal year with momentum and confidence that Commvault customers are future proofed for the road ahead."

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $203.5 million, a decrease of 1% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total revenue growth would have been 2%. Total recurring revenue was $173.9 million, flat year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, total recurring revenue growth would have been 3%. Recurring revenue represented 85% of total revenue.

For the full fiscal year, total revenues were $784.6 million, an increase of 2% from fiscal year 2022. On a year over year constant currency basis, total revenue growth would have been 6%.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $668.4 million as of March 31, 2023, up 15% year over year. On a year over year constant currency basis, ARR growth would have been 17%, driven by continued strength in Metallic as-a-service offerings.

Software and products revenue in the fourth quarter was $90.2 million, a decrease of 10% year over year, with a 12% decrease in larger deals (deals with greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue). On a year over year constant currency basis, software and products revenue would have declined 8%.

Larger deal transaction revenue represented 72% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2023. There were 187 larger deal transactions in the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 226 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $347,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a 6% increase from the prior year quarter.

Software and products revenue for the full fiscal year was $355.1 million, flat from fiscal 2022. On a year over year constant currency basis, software and products revenue growth would have been 4%.

Services revenue in the fourth quarter was $113.2 million, an increase of 7% year over year.  For the full fiscal year, services revenue was $429.5 million, an increase of 4% from fiscal 2022. The year over year increases were driven by revenue from Metallic as-a-service offerings. On a year over year constant currency basis, services revenue would have increased 11% for the fourth quarter and 9% for the full fiscal year.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations (EBIT) was $37.7 million for the fourth quarter compared to income of $11.4 million in the prior year quarter. The year over year decline in GAAP EBIT was primarily attributable to a $53.5 million noncash impairment charge related to the pending sale of Commvault's corporate headquarters. Non-GAAP EBIT was $45.4 million in the quarter compared to $46.6 million in the prior year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, loss from operations (EBIT) for the full fiscal year was $15.9 million compared to income of $41.6 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $159.9 million in fiscal 2023 compared to $161.7 million in the prior year.

Operating cash flow was $67.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $87.1 million of operating cash flow in the prior year quarter. For the full fiscal year, operating cash flow was $170.3 million, compared to $177.2 million for fiscal year 2022. Deferred revenue growth related to Metallic as-a-service offerings continues to be a driver of cash flow.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Commvault repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock totaling $60.8 million at an average price of approximately $60.76 per share. During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of its common stock totaling $150.9 million at an average price of approximately $59.90 per share. Total cash was $287.8 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $267.5 million as of March 31, 2022. There were no borrowings against the revolving credit facility.

On April 20, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an increase of the share repurchase program so that $250.0 million was available. The Board's authorization permits Commvault to make purchases of its common stock from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market and other conditions. The Board's authorization has no expiration date.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR).  This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.  Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions.  In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance.  Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community.  Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.  These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, and noncash impairment charges from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV.  Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods.  When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans.  Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin.  The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature.  Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results.  In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).  In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income.  For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Conference Call Information
Commvault will host a conference call today, May 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault
Commvault is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) or how it's structured (legacy applications, databases, VMs, or containers). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service (SaaS) via our Metallic portfolio. Visit www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item IA. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Table I


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Software and products

$       90,232


$    100,489


$    355,082


$    356,487

Services

113,246


105,460


429,508


413,104

Total revenues

203,478


205,949


784,590


769,591

Cost of revenues:








Software and products

4,376


4,586


14,684


14,057

Services

30,429


27,461


120,718


99,802

Total cost of revenues

34,805


32,047


135,402


113,859

Gross margin

168,673


173,902


649,188


655,732

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

87,222


93,138


340,783


341,644

Research and development

32,176


40,497


141,847


153,615

General and administrative

27,728


22,130


104,240


103,049

Restructuring

4,092


4,110


15,452


6,192

Depreciation and amortization

1,639


2,582


9,270


9,666

Headquarters impairment

53,481



53,481


Total operating expenses

206,338


162,457


665,073


614,166

Income (loss) from operations

(37,665)


11,445


(15,885)


41,566

Interest income

384


113


1,300


656

Interest expense

(157)


(90)


(472)


(109)

Other income (expense), net

(193)


737


(305)


1,301

Income (loss) before income taxes

(37,631)


12,205


(15,362)


43,414

Income tax expense

5,862


4,217


20,412


9,790

Net income (loss)

$     (43,493)


$         7,988


$     (35,774)


$       33,624

Net income (loss) per common share:








Basic

$         (0.98)


$           0.18


$         (0.80)


$           0.74

Diluted

$         (0.98)


$           0.17


$         (0.80)


$           0.71

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

44,437


44,596


44,664


45,443

Diluted

44,437


45,840


44,664


47,220

Table II


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)




March 31,


March 31,



2023


2022

ASSETS

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$             287,778


$             267,507

Trade accounts receivable, net


210,441


194,238

Assets held for sale


38,680


Other current assets


14,015


22,336

Total current assets


550,914


484,081






Property and equipment, net


8,287


106,513

Operating lease assets


11,784


14,921

Deferred commissions cost


59,612


52,974

Intangible assets, net


2,292


3,542

Goodwill


127,780


127,780

Other assets


21,905


26,269

Total assets


$             782,574


$             816,080






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$                     108


$                     432

Accrued liabilities


97,888


121,837

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


4,518


4,778

Deferred revenue


307,562


267,017

Total current liabilities


410,076


394,064






Deferred revenue, less current portion


174,393


150,180

Deferred tax liabilities, net


134


808

Long-term operating lease liabilities


8,260


11,270

Other liabilities


3,613


3,929






Total stockholders' equity


186,098


255,829

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$             782,574


$             816,080

Table III


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income (loss)

$     (43,493)


$         7,988


$     (35,774)


$      33,624

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

1,667


2,923


10,323


10,950

Noncash stock-based compensation

24,679


28,370


105,746


105,163

Noncash change in fair value of equity securities

193


(737)


305


(301)

Noncash headquarters impairment

53,481



53,481


Deferred income taxes

(674)


49


(674)


49

Amortization of deferred commissions cost

6,093


4,995


22,626


18,339

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Trade accounts receivable, net

6,183


5,175


(11,596)


(20,371)

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

5


(116)


(56)


(925)

Other current assets and Other assets

3,197


5,904


6,179


3,732

Deferred commissions cost

(7,866)


(11,660)


(30,529)


(33,512)

Accounts payable

(346)


180


(297)


60

Accrued liabilities

(7,110)


13,693


(24,213)


10,400

Deferred revenue

31,949


28,731


73,756


48,295

Other liabilities

(125)


1,621


1,011


1,677

Net cash provided by operating activities

67,833


87,116


170,288


177,180

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchase of property and equipment

(1,055)


(583)


(3,241)


(3,911)

Purchase of equity securities

(84)


(612)


(2,045)


(4,139)

Business combination, net of cash acquired


(16,894)



(16,894)

Other




500

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,139)


(18,089)


(5,286)


(24,444)

Cash flows from financing activities








Repurchase of common stock

(60,790)


(39,825)


(150,921)


(305,239)

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans

6,113


6,072


15,405


29,760

Payment of debt issuance costs



(63)


(609)

Net cash used in financing activities

(54,677)


(33,753)


(135,579)


(276,088)

Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash

2,292


(1,458)


(9,152)


(6,378)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

14,309


33,816


20,271


(129,730)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

273,469


233,691


267,507


397,237

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$    287,778


$    267,507


$    287,778


$    267,507

Table IV


Commvault Systems, Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information


 (In thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,


Year Ended

 March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:








GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ (37,665)


$   11,445


$ (15,885)


$   41,566

Noncash stock-based compensation (1)

24,378


27,033


103,139


103,454

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)

803


991


2,465


3,261

Restructuring (3)

4,092


4,110


15,452


6,192

Amortization of intangible assets (4)

312


208


1,250


208

Headquarters impairment (5)

53,481



53,481


Hedvig deferred payments


1,405



5,622

Acquisition costs


1,379



1,379

Non-GAAP income from operations

$   45,401


$   46,571


$ 159,902


$ 161,682









GAAP net income (loss)

$ (43,493)


$     7,988


$ (35,774)


$   33,624

Noncash stock-based compensation (1)

24,378


27,033


103,139


103,454

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)

803


991


2,465


3,261

Restructuring (3)

4,092


4,110


15,452


6,192

Amortization of intangible assets (4)

312


208


1,250


208

Headquarters impairment (5)

53,481



53,481


Hedvig deferred payments


1,405



5,622

Acquisition costs


1,379



1,379

Gain on sale of equity method investment




(1,000)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (6)

(6,407)


(8,559)


(22,904)


(34,090)

Non-GAAP net income

$   33,166


$   34,555


$ 117,109


$ 118,650









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

45,177


45,840


45,734


47,220

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$       0.73


$       0.75


$       2.56


$       2.51


Three Months Ended
March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Subscription software and products revenue

$      72,671


$      77,104


$   280,164


$   244,630

Perpetual software and products revenue

17,561


23,385


74,918


111,857

Total software and products revenue

$      90,232


$   100,489


$   355,082


$   356,487

Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue

81 %


77 %


79 %


69 %


Three Months Ended
March 31,


Year Ended

 March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Subscription software and products revenue

$      72,671


$      77,104


$   280,164


$   244,630

Recurring support and services revenue

101,192


96,144


389,833


375,941

Total recurring revenue

$   173,863


$   173,248


$   669,997


$   620,571

Percentage of total revenues

85 %


84 %


85 %


81 %









Perpetual software and products revenue

$      17,561


$      23,385


$      74,918


$   111,857

Non-recurring services revenue

12,054


9,316


39,675


37,163

Total non-recurring revenue

$      29,615


$      32,701


$   114,593


$   149,020

Percentage of total revenues

15 %


16 %


15 %


19 %









Total revenue (7)

$   203,478


$   205,949


$   784,590


$   769,591



Measures at period ending



March 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2023

Annualized recurring revenue (8)


$                         583,254


$                         640,731


$                         668,411


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023


Year Ended March 31, 2023


Americas

International (9)

Total


Americas

International (9)

Total

Software and products revenue

$         55,764

$          34,468

$         90,232


$       214,627

$       140,455

$       355,082

Customer support revenue

44,855

32,480

77,335


184,568

129,745

314,313

Other services revenue

21,718

14,193

35,911


70,049

45,146

115,195

Total revenue

$       122,337

$          81,141

$       203,478


$       469,244

$       315,346

$       784,590


Three Months Ended March 31, 2022


Year Ended March 31, 2022


Americas

International (9)

Total


Americas

International (9)

Total

Software and products revenue

$         61,754

$          38,735

$       100,489


$       215,264

$       141,223

$       356,487

Customer support revenue

49,623

35,063

84,686


202,867

144,248

347,115

Other services revenue

12,441

8,333

20,774


39,764

26,225

65,989

Total revenue

$       123,818

$          82,131

$       205,949


$       457,895

$       311,696

$       769,591


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023


Year Ended

March 31, 2023


Sequential


Year Over Year


Year Over Year

Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation






  GAAP software and products revenue

$         90,232


$           90,232


$                355,082

      Adjustment for currency impact

(742)


2,343


15,079

Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (10)

$         89,490


$           92,575


$                 370,161








Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023


Year Ended

March 31, 2023


Sequential


Year Over Year


Year Over Year

Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation






  GAAP services revenue

$       113,246


$        113,246


$                 429,508

      Adjustment for currency impact

(1,435)


3,389


19,731

Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (10)

$       111,811


$        116,635


$                 449,239








Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023


Year Ended

March 31, 2023


Sequential


Year Over Year


Year Over Year

Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation






  GAAP total revenues

$       203,478


$        203,478


$                 784,590

      Adjustment for currency impact

(2,177)


5,732


34,810

Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (10)

$       201,301


$        209,210


$                 819,400


Footnotes - Adjustments

(1)

Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan.  Those amounts are represented as follows:




Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cost of services revenue

$               935


$           1,107


$          4,787


$          4,474

Sales and marketing

11,044


10,076


43,081


37,431

Research and development

5,518


9,148


28,540


33,870

General and administrative

6,881


6,702


26,731


27,679

Stock-based compensation expense

$         24,378


$         27,033


$      103,139


$      103,454




The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.



(2)

Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



(3)

These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by the restructuring plan.



(4)

Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



(5)

Represents noncash impairment charges related to the pending sale of Commvault's owned corporate headquarters.



(6)

The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



(7)

This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:




Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums.  These revenues are included in software and products revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.




Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses.  These revenues are included in software and products revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.




Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in services revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations. This line also includes revenue from Metallic contracts.




Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services.  These revenues are included in services revenue on Commvault's consolidated statement of operations.




Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods. 




Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic revenue is recognized over time as services revenue.



(8)

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period.  It includes the following contract types: term-based subscription agreements, SaaS contracts, customer support contracts related to perpetual licenses, enhanced customer support contracts (enterprise support) and managed services.  It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services.  Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.




ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



(9)

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Commvault combined the management of its EMEA and APJ field organizations into one International region, which includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Japan, Southeast Asia and China. The Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.



(10)

Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as adjustment for currency impact in the tables above.



Table V

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Recast Historical Financial Results

 (In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Beginning in fiscal 2024, Commvault will transition the reporting of revenues and costs of revenues. The software and services line items on the Statement of Operations, related to revenues and cost of revenues, will be transitioned to the following categories:

Subscription - The amounts on this line include the revenues and costs of recurring time-based arrangements, including the software portion of term-based licenses and software as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. The software component of term-based licenses is typically recognized when the software is delivered or made available for download. For SaaS offerings, revenue is generally recognized ratably over the contract term beginning on the date that the service is made available to the customer.

Perpetual license - The amounts on this line include the revenues and costs from the sale of perpetual software licenses. Perpetual software license revenue is typically recognized when the software is delivered or made available for download.

Customer support - The amounts on this line include customer support revenues and costs associated with our software products. Customer support includes software updates on a when-and-if-available basis, telephone support, integrated web-based support, and other premium support offerings, for both subscription software and perpetual software license arrangements. Customer support revenue is typically recognized ratably over the term of the customer support agreement.

Other services - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of revenues and costs related to professional service offerings, including consultation, assessment and design, installation services, and customer education. Revenues related to other professional services are typically recognized as the services are performed.

The table below recasts the results for fiscal 2022 and 2023 using the Statement of Operations lines that will be effective beginning fiscal 2024.


Fiscal 2023


Q1'23


Q2'23


Q3'23


Q4'23


FY'23

Revenues:










Subscription

$    87,628


$    78,239


$    87,380


$    94,537


$  347,784

Perpetual license

17,798


19,831


19,728


17,561


74,918

Customer support

81,317


77,996


77,665


77,335


314,313

Other services

11,238


11,991


10,301


14,045


47,575

Total revenues

$  197,981


$  188,057


$  195,074


$  203,478


$  784,590











Cost of revenues:










Subscription

$    10,985


$      8,893


$    11,682


$    12,922


$    44,482

Perpetual license

626


656


638


519


2,439

Customer support

15,033


15,423


14,611


13,206


58,273

Other services

7,113


7,330


7,607


8,158


30,208

Total cost of revenues

$    33,757


$    32,302


$    34,538


$    34,805


$  135,402


Fiscal 2022


Q1'22


Q2'22


Q3'22


Q4'22


FY'22

Revenues:










Subscription

$    52,383


$    52,059


$    77,001


$    86,916


$  268,359

Perpetual license

32,644


27,656


28,172


23,385


111,857

Customer support

88,969


87,453


86,007


84,686


347,115

Other services

9,425


10,672


11,201


10,962


42,260

Total revenues

$  183,421


$  177,840


$  202,381


$  205,949


$  769,591











Cost of revenues:










Subscription

$      3,731


$      4,844


$      7,116


$      8,887


$    24,578

Perpetual license

946


1,450


1,123


1,044


4,563

Customer support

13,107


12,807


14,121


14,684


54,719

Other services

7,491


7,473


7,603


7,432


29,999

Total cost of revenues

$    25,275


$    26,574


$    29,963


$    32,047


$  113,859

