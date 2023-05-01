Willow and SimpliFed Launch "What the PUMP Act" Guide For Employers and Parents Following Federal Enforcement

The new resource hub and guide aims to help employers successfully implement the PUMP Act and better support moms returning to work

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping and feeding industry with best-in-class technology, and SimpliFed , the telehealth platform dedicated to democratizing access to baby feeding services, today launched " What the PUMP Act ," an education campaign and resource hub designed to help employers understand their responsibilities to support breastfeeding and pumping parents as they return to work.

Many organizations are supporting nursing moms to understand their rights under the newly enacted PUMP Act, which provides millions of lactating mothers legal workplace protections of reasonable break time for nursing and private places to pump. To further support moms on their feeding journey, Willow and SimpliFed recognized the need to engage and better educate businesses as they implement the PUMP Act.

Despite the new legislation, and according to a recent survey of Willow moms, many mothers still felt their employers weren't effectively creating the physical space and culture necessary to enable them to successfully return to work. More than 90% of moms surveyed say that "pump rooms feel like an afterthought" at work, with 73% of moms reporting that making time to pump is a challenge.

"As a mother of three, I understand how difficult it can be to advocate for yourself and your postpartum needs in the workplace. Legislation like the PUMP Act - and a much-needed national paid family leave policy - serve as a catalyst for business leaders to do better for parents," said Laura Chambers, CEO of Willow. "The lack of breastfeeding and pumping support at work is a leading reason mothers leave the workforce. In partnership with SimpliFed, we are complementing the PUMP Act with educational support and tips to help employers uphold their responsibilities, and to give moms one less thing to worry about as they return to work."

In addition to critical educational resources and webinars to help employers become compliant following the federal enforcement date, the "What the PUMP Act" hub also contains the information and tools parents need to empower and advocate for themselves.

Resources include:

A resource guide for employers on ways to prepare their workplaces and adhere to the PUMP Act

Downloadable "Know Your Rights" tool for moms

Resource 101 articles to help moms navigate pumping at work, including pumping schedules

"Helping mothers and, perhaps more importantly, employers understand the nuances and impact of the PUMP Act is critical to breaking down the 'Maternal Wall' that moms face when balancing working and motherhood," said Andrea Ippolito, Founder and CEO of SimpliFed. "Mothers run the world - in the workforce and at home. Through our impactful partnership with Willow, we are helping organizations create an environment that works well for moms and businesses and reducing the friction many parents experience along their feeding journey."

Last month, Willow and SimpliFed kicked off a partnership to offer comprehensive feeding support and increased access to Certified Lactation Experts, who are all trained on the Willow 3.0® and Willow Go™ pumps, regardless of insurance coverage. The "What the PUMP Act" effort is their first joint educational campaign.

To learn more about the "What the PUMP Act" resources and the Willow-SimpliFed partnership, visit The Feed , Willow's leading resource for all things early motherhood.

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

About SimpliFed

SimpliFed provides judgment-free, on-demand virtual breastfeeding and baby-feeding support covered by many health plans to parents on their baby-feeding journeys. Parents connect with its network of baby-feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed's secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed's mission is to create a new model for giving parents choices in baby feeding by building trusted relationships with parents. SimpliFed partners with healthcare payers and providers, while also shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby's first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/ .





