Teamwork Commerce Launches RFID-Powered Self-Checkout

TAMPA, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , global retail management software, has announced the launch of its RFID-Powered Self-Checkout solution, designed to simplify the checkout process for in-store customers. The technology allows customers to instantly scan all items and reduce checkout times, making in-store experiences hassle-free.

Long queues and wait times at checkout are one of the main reasons why customers leave stores or turn to online shopping. To counteract this, self-checkout was introduced as the first step in what has become a major technological revolution. In fact, according to Catalina , self-checkout accounts for 38% of transactions in today's retail environment.

Further to simplifying the checkout process for shoppers and enabling them to conduct transactions at their own pace, Teamwork Commerce's Self-Checkout technology provides several additional advantages to standard self-checkout solutions. With RFID technology automatically scanning all items, and capable of triggering alarms, retailers experience fewer losses and enhanced security at checkout.

With the solution in place, retailers can significantly enhance the number of transactions completed during operating hours, optimizing checkout times without having to individually scan all items. In-store associates are also afforded the time to focus on customer service, providing a high-quality experience rather than manually completing transactions.

Teamwork Commerce is constantly evolving to ensure it can provide its customers with cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of an ever-changing retail landscape. Teamwork Commerce's Self-Checkout technology takes the self-service checkout concept one step forward, with users able to add barcodes, coupons and revolutionary payment methods to enable a completely streamlined shopping experience for associates and customers alike.

Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing & Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, said: "We know that self-checkout is here to stay, and we want to take part in the revolution of the retail industry. The retail checkout experience is the last touchpoint a shopper has with a store, and providing more checkout options can boost customer satisfaction and reduce wait time."

"With Teamwork Commerce's RFID-Powered Self-Checkout technology, and Mobile Point-Of-Sale system, retailers can keep customers happy and encourage more sales in-store".

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Serving top retailers in over 20 countries, including Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Catbird. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com

