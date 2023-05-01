Great Steak Introduces New BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich

Savory and Satisfying Flavors Join Forces for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Steak® (www.TheGreatSteak.com), America's Premier Cheesesteak® brand, is introducing a new item to the menu that combines the sweet and zesty flavors of summer. The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich is available now for a limited time.

Great Steak BBQ Beef Cheesesteak (PRNewswire)

Featured Menu Item:

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich: Premier grilled sirloin steak and grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese and drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's® BBQ sauce.

"We are excited to bring our newest sandwich to menus nationwide this summer," said Bridgette Seip, national marketing manager for Great Steak. "The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak brings together premier steak, savory grilled flavors and sweet barbecue sauce for a hearty and mouthwatering meal our guests will return for again and again!"

The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich will be available in Great Steak® locations nationwide until September 10th.

ABOUT GREAT STEAK

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Great Steak has been serving fresh, grilled to order cheesesteaks in locations across the United States and abroad. The menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of Specialty Sandwiches, Great Fries and Fresh Baked Potatoes. Great Steak maintains its authenticity by serving the finest American ingredients, from specialty cut and marinated beef to our freshly baked bread. Grilled to order, grilled to perfection, Great Steak is genuine homegrown comfort food. Founded in 1983, Great Steak has grown across the U.S. and abroad. In 2004 Great Steak became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

Great Steak logo (PRNewswire)

