White Castle, the Birthplace of Hamburger Fast-Food, Kicks-off National Hamburger Month

White Castle is Offering Several Promotions and Honoring Loyal Cravers During Month Long Celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., helped make the hamburger an American classic when it created The Original Slider in 1921. The popular restaurant, and first consumer packaged goods (CPG) enterprise in the fast-food category, will pay tribute to its iconic slider throughout May — National Hamburger Month — by offering irresistible deals, promotions and activities befitting the little square burger that launched an industry.

"The hamburger is a uniquely American innovation, and White Castle is proud and humbled to have introduced it to so many citizens over so many years," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We believe it's a universal truth that putting 100% beef patties on a perfectly baked bun is just as delicious today as it was back in 1921. And forgive our bias, but we would suggest that the one that started it all – the White Castle Original Slider - remains the ultimate in crave satisfaction."

As part of the month-long National Hamburger Month celebration, White Castle will:

Offer a free Cheese Slider on May 15 , National Slider Day. No purchase is necessary.

Offer discounts off the purchase of Sliders on May 15 th on Instacart.

Sell $25 Gift Cards for $19.21 in recognition of the year White Castle opened for business.

Offer a free dessert-on-a-stick with any purchase for Mother's Day weekend ( May 12-14 ).

Give members of its Craver Nation customer loyalty program 20% off mobile orders in May. New members get a free Original Slider Combo Meal just for signing up.

Continue its long-standing tradition of having team members from the home office work in Castles or at the company's food manufacturing plants and bakeries. More than 250 team members are expected to spend a day in May either steam grilling Sliders and greeting customers or assisting on the production lines to make and package the Sliders sold in retail outlets across the U.S.

May 16 , 11 people from around the country, will join the coveted and exclusive club, which White Castle created in 2001 to recognize its most loyal fans, known as Cravers. Their nominations all described the very personal ways in which White Castle has touched their lives and created lasting memories. The induction ceremony will take place at White Castle's Columbus, Ohio , headquarters. Induct 2022 class into the Cravers Hall of Fame . On, 11 people from around the country, will join the coveted and exclusive club, whichcreated in 2001 to recognize its most loyal fans, known as Cravers. Their nominations all described the very personal ways in whichhas touched their lives and created lasting memories. The induction ceremony will take place at, headquarters.

"This is an exciting month for our team members because of the unique interactions we get with one another, as well as our loyal and passionate customers," said Richardson. "Our Sliders have always brought people together, and we look forward to satisfying cravings as far as the eye can see."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

