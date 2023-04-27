Uber Freight Gives Carriers New Tools To Fix Their Finances Through Partnership With Fleet Fintech Leader AtoB

Partnership Provides Uber Freight Carriers With Deep Discounts, Same-Day Payouts, and More To Keep The Competitive Edge

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Freight today announced a payments partnership with AtoB , the first integrated fintech platform to modernize the fleet industry's trillion dollar financial system.

Under the terms of the partnership, AtoB will be the provider of powerful fintech tools to eligible Uber Freight carriers, allowing them to manage fuel purchases through the Uber Freight Carrier Card and access powerful spend management software integrated directly with Uber Freight's product and platform. The partnership will empower carriers to save money, simplify logistics, and out-perform competitors. Benefits to carriers include:

Exclusive fuel discounts at participating truck stops

Free same-day payouts on Uber Freight loads for eligible carriers

Accepted at every fuel retailer that accepts Visa

No annual or hidden fees

Streamlined expense reporting and controls

Build business credit with purchases

Uber Freight has built one of the world's largest digital freight marketplaces and managed transportation networks, with approximately 100,000 digitally-enabled carriers and thousands of shippers in its network. AtoB's groundbreaking fintech payments platform provides drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products, including full support for fleet transitions to electric fleets and next-generation clean fuels.

This partnership brings much-needed financial efficiency to carrier business operations with no annual fees, the opportunity to build credit, and the ability to manage all fuel expenses online with just one click. With the Uber Freight Carrier Card and fintech tools supported by AtoB, carriers have a deeply-integrated product experience with onboarding, card management and fuel finder capabilities. Uber Freight is aligning with the real-time nature of today's businesses and constantly improving its product suite—bringing enhanced reliability, speed, and transparency to the carrier experience.

Uber Freight cardholders will have savings applied automatically, with the discount reflected on the customer's weekly transaction report. Uber Freight customers can learn more about the easy-to use, secure, and flexible fuel card here.

"Carriers need innovative tools and solutions to build thriving businesses, maximizing their time and earnings potential on the road," said Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron. "Since our beginning, Uber Freight has brought much-needed transformation to the industry. We've introduced driver-first carrier solutions that improve the economics of truck ownership for the thousands of drivers on our platform. Now more than ever, carriers need a solution that simplifies finances, brings same-day payments to wallets, and supports better cash flow management for the future."

"We're proud to partner with Uber Freight to support their nationwide carrier network. This partnership demonstrates the strength and scalability of AtoB's platform and products," said AtoB CEO Vignan Velivela. "AtoB aligns fleet finances with powerful banking, lending and credit tools that, until now, have been out of reach for many operators. This announcement is an important growth moment for both our company and fleet operators across the U.S."

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a logistics platform and partner that is reshaping global logistics for shippers and carriers of all sizes. Backed by a suite of logistics solutions and services grounded in innovative marketplace technology, Uber Freight transforms entrenched practices around pricing and booking freight and brings reliability, flexibility and transparency to the movement of goods. With over $18 billion FUM, Uber Freight has built one of the world's most comprehensive logistics networks consisting of approximately 100,000 digitally-enabled carriers and thousands of shippers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, including AB Inbev, Nestle, Land O'Lakes, and many more. For more, visit uberfreight.com .

About AtoB

AtoB was founded in 2020 with the mission to transform the fleet industry's financial management infrastructure. AtoB's groundbreaking fintech payments platform provides drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products such as fleet cards; instant direct-deposit payroll; and access to savings tools in order to provide ease on the road and network efficiencies. AtoB is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community and is on Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startup 2022 list. For more information, visit atob.com .

