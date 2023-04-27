Travel Leaders of Tomorrow Celebrates 10 Years

Popular travel advisor program has produced more than 2,000 new advisors

IRVING, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, the award-winning training program for new travel advisors, is celebrating its first decade in business. Started on April 13, 2013, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow represented a solution to the growing problem of bringing fresh talent into the industry with the absence of the traditional travel school.

As a completely virtual program, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow is uniquely designed for today's busy adults who frequently have work and family obligations. Participants can choose between an Independent Learner track, which is completely self-paced, and a Virtual Campus, which includes a study cohort, guest lectures and a final business presentation.

"As we looked around the landscape of the industry in the 2010s, it became clear that we desperately needed the ideas and perspectives that new travel advisors bring," said Heather Kindred, Program Director of Travel Leaders of Tomorrow. "The entire travel advisor profession benefits from that, but despite the allure of a career in travel, interested people didn't know how to actually get going. We developed Travel Leaders of Tomorrow to teach not only the basics of travel, but how to sell effectively and how to be a true partner to clients. Our curriculum has allowed people to start their career as they see fit, whether that is full-time, part-time, as an agency owner or as an independent contractor. Over the last decade, our team has watched thousands of travel advisors dive into entrepreneurship and develop lucrative, thriving businesses. We are excited to watch what our participants do in the next decade."

Since its first student, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow has had more than 2,200 people go through its programs. Although the program is an initiative of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the industry, participants are free to choose to join any host or consortia after they complete their studies.

Travel Leaders of Tomorrow has also opened its curriculum to American and Canadian military veterans and spouses with the Nexion Veterans in Travel scholarship program. Participants go through the Virtual Campus track and then join premier host travel agency Nexion Travel Group as members.

Savannah Hill completed Travel Leaders of Tomorrow in 2016. Since that time, she has been named to her host agency's top producer award numerous times and was awarded the Rising Star Award very early in her career. "Travel Leaders of Tomorrow has led me to an incredible career," Hill said. "Owning my own travel agency is a dream come true, and without Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, it wouldn't have happened. The program worked with me to develop my skills so that I could be confident in my new career. Travel Leaders of Tomorrow is where it all started and I am so grateful I found it."

As part of the celebration of its first decade, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow will be revamping its curriculum in 2023, including a new focus on corporate travel.

"The best is yet to come for Travel Leaders of Tomorrow," Kindred said. "Travel advisors are thriving, our cohorts are consistently full, and our industry is strong. And we'll be there every step of the way, continuing to improve and refine Travel Leaders of Tomorrow to serve tomorrow's advisors."

To learn more about becoming a travel advisor, visit www.TravelLeadersofTomorrow.com

About Travel Leaders of Tomorrow

Started in 2013, Travel Leaders of Tomorrow, the award-winning travel advisor training program, is a joint initiative between Internova Travel Group and select travel industry partners to attract new talent into the travel agency community and ideally place them in Internova Travel Group's wholly-owned, franchised or member based agencies. Education is offered in two learning tracks: Virtual Campus, which includes virtual study and weekly lessons from travel industry experts, and Independent Learner, which allows students to take the course at their own pace, with lessons and quizzes provided online.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

