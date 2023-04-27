Thrivent Receives Gold Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®

The premier business awards program recognized Thrivent for its strong financial foundation and unique focus on service and generosity

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the financial services category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Thrivent was nominated in the Company of the Year category for large financial services organizations, and won the highest level possible, a Gold Stevie Award®.

Thrivent was recognized with this distinction for its strong financial performance and unique purpose-based approach to helping its clients meet their financial goals and empowering them to be generous with their time, talents and resources.

Judges were impressed by Thrivent's impact in communities nationwide and for its financial strength and stability. In 2022, Thrivent, its clients and others raised and donated $283M through Thrivent's generosity programs and volunteered 12.8M hours. In addition, Thrivent distributed a record-breaking $400 million in dividend and credited rate enhancements to its clients in January 2023, its 110th consecutive annual dividend payout, signifying how Thrivent returns value to its clients, generation-to-generation.

"At Thrivent, we take pride in providing empathetic and purpose-based advice to our clients and helping them live lives of service and faith in communities across America. Being named Company of the Year in the category of large financial services organizations is a testament to the uniqueness of Thrivent and our enduring financial strength and spirit of generosity," said Greg McCullough, chief communications officer, Thrivent.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/22). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. Dividends are not guaranteed. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

