Scenthound Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in Two Categories in 2023 American Business Awards®

Receives Gold Award for "Fastest Growing Company of the Year" and Silver for "Most Innovative Company of the Year"

JUPITER, Fla. , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-based routine dog care concept with locations across the U.S., has been recognized with two prestigious Stevie Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards. The company won a gold Stevie for "Fastest Growing Company of the Year - up to 100 Employees" and a silver Stevie for "Most Innovative Company of the Year - up to 100 Employees."

Scenthound (PRNewswire)

Scenthound has been recognized with two prestigious Stevie Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

Scenthound's CEO, Tim Vogel, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the two Stevie Awards. "We are incredibly honored and proud to receive these awards from the American Business Awards," he said. "We started this company with a mission to improve the lives of dogs and their parents by providing personalized, convenient and accessible routine care for all dogs. The recognition received through these awards is a testament to the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of our team and franchisees, who have played a pivotal role in driving our rapid growth and fostering a culture of innovation."

Scenthound is establishing itself as the preeminent solution for routine and preventive dog care, perfectly positioned to take advantage of growing pet spending nationwide and emerging at the right time to foster rapid growth. Scenthound has doubled in size in the last year, with over 215 locations currently open or in development across 23 U.S. states.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Scenthound's two Stevie Awards reflect the company's commitment to excellence and providing top-quality, personalized, services to dogs and their parents across the country. Scenthound continues to look for new franchise partners across the U.S. For more information about development opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 215 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 23 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

Media Contact

PR@scenthound.com

(PRNewsfoto/Scenthound) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scenthound