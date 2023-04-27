Now Open: Nobu Residences Los Cabos, A New Hospitality Concept at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

60 residence-style accommodations and an exclusive new dining venue are now open to guests

MIAMI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, the Mexico outpost of Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand that blends modern luxury and minimal Japanese tradition, has announced the opening of Nobu Residences Los Cabos: a new "home away from home" concept that invites guests to immerse in the signature Nobu lifestyle via 60 exclusive, residential-style accommodations on the Pacific Coast of Baja California Sur.

Nobu Residences Los Cabos holds the same dedication to thoughtful and sophisticated living as a private home while offering the distinctive service and amenities of a luxury hotel. The new build features exclusive amenities for guests of the residences including Esencia Onsen, an expansive spa and wellness space, a fitness center and unique accommodation features including private plunge pools in the three-bedroom category. Residence guests will also have access to the adjacent Nobu Hotel Los Cabos facilities, including its four pools, the Esencia Wellness spa, two new pickleball courts, and a myriad of fine-dining venues.

"Our goal when creating Nobu Residences was to give guests a sanctuary that they can call home in Los Cabos," said Richard Sorensen, General Manager at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. "With amplified luxury amenities unique to the Residences such as private pools, home gyms, barbeques, and more, new doors are opened to experience the Nobu lifestyle on a personal level, whether it's hosting private dinners and events, or just spending quality time with family."

Built to prioritize the luxury of space, each Residence accommodation boasts sublime garden and golf views from every room, and spacious floorplans with open kitchens and separate living and dining areas to ensure serenity and relaxation. Expansive terraces with amenities to make it feel like home offer the highest standards of indoor-outdoor living every season. The brand's emblematic, minimalist Japanese design is brought to life by locally sourced materials unique to Cabo San Lucas, expressed through live-edge millwork and handcrafted furniture. Throughout the two to four-bedroom Residences, the bathrooms feature spacious open showers, double vanities and traditional Onsen teak soaking tubs against a backdrop of handcrafted décor fashioned by local artisans.

Residences are now available for booking on the Nobu Los Cabos Residences website, with an average starting rate of $1,600 per night. Guests can choose from a variety of Residence categories, including:

Hikari – One King Bedroom; Garden or Golf view ( 1,046.25 ft2 - 97.90 m2)

Asahi – Two King and Double King Bedrooms; Garden or Golf View ( 2,051.58 ft2 - 190.58 m2)

Sakyü – Three King and Double Bedrooms; Private pool ( 4,483.59 ft2 - 416.54 m2)

Kogane Penthouse – Four King and Double King Bedrooms; Private terrace (6,141.67 ft2 - 570.50 m2)

Muna Restaurant & M Bar

In addition to the Residences, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos will also unveil a new rooftop dining concept, Muna Restaurant, serving Mediterranean-style dishes from Executive Chef Paolo Della Corte. Dishes at Muna include Norwegian Salmon Tartare with Kolikof Caviar, Charcoal Oven Branzino from Italy with Crudité and Clams, Short Rib Glazed with mosto de uva, and more. The dining concept is accompanied by M Bar, where guests can enjoy exquisite cocktails on the prime rooftop location, with reservations now available on OpenTable.

About Nobu Hotel Los Cabos:

Crafted and cultivated by world-famous Japanese chef, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and co-founders Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, the Nobu Hotel concept brings both an illuminating and one-of- a-kind experience to the shores of Cabo San Lucas. The signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar is located on the beachfront of the Pacific Ocean delivering the famed Nobu experience with a remarkable view.

The beach resort boasts an array of facilities including event and meeting space, a luxurious spa, retail stores, a variety of unique dining and lounging experiences, and much more. The 200-room property seamlessly blends contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally sourced natural, Mexican materials and finishes. Drawing design inspiration from the sophisticated palette that alludes to the Japanese aesthetic of the Nobu brand, as well as the unique elements of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is the perfect fusion of architectural elegance and laid-back luxury.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com.

