MILLENNIA APPOINTS SCOTT SANNER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CARY, N.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment solutions for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, today announced it has appointed Scott Sanner as CEO and a member of the board of directors. Sanner is a senior executive with nearly 30 years of experience in key roles leading healthcare technology companies. He succeeds Tom Ormondroyd, who has been an invaluable and dedicated leader for Millennia over the last four years.

Sanner brings extensive experience with both healthcare technology and growth-focused companies to this new role. Most recently, Sanner served as CEO of Citra Health Solutions, a capitation management software solutions provider, successfully leading the business through its acquisition by Cedar Gate Technologies in 2020. He has also held leadership positions at McKesson Health IT, Change Healthcare, and MED3000. He began his career at Medic Computer Systems and Misys Healthcare.

"I'm extremely excited by and truly believe in Millennia's mission of modernizing the patient pay experience," Sanner said. "I'm thrilled to become part of the Millennia family and continue to drive our focus on delivering best-in-class payment and engagement solutions to our clients. Tom and team have built a market-leading platform experiencing historic results and I am excited to join the Company in this next phase of growth."

"Scott Sanner is a proven executive with extensive experience scaling healthcare technology companies. We are delighted to welcome him to the Company," said Scott Glass, Partner at Pamlico Capital. Glass added, "Tom oversaw transformative growth at Millennia, and we are thankful for his steadfast leadership of the organization."

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved during my tenure, and I am confident that Scott will take the Company to even greater heights," said Ormondroyd. "I look forward to continuing to work with Scott through this transition period and wish him all the best in his new role."

About Millennia: Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cary, NC, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay solutions, serving over 1,800 facilities in 43 states. Millennia's mission is to simplify and streamline the patient financial experience by communicating with patients early, informatively, and often through their proven patient engagement platform and team of highly-trained support specialists. To learn more, visit www.millenniapay.com.

About Pamlico Capital: Pamlico Capital is a private equity firm founded in 1988 that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. Pamlico Capital seeks control-oriented growth equity investments of up to $200 million alongside founders and proven leaders in its target industries: communications, healthcare, services, and software. The firm, based in Charlotte, NC, has assets under management of almost $3.5 billion. For additional information, please visit www.pamlicocapital.com.

