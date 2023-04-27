FASTBRIDGE FIBER BEGINS CONSTRUCTION IN WILLIAMSPORT, BLOOMSBURG AND DANVILLE PENNSYLVANIA

WYOMISSING, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FastBridge Fiber, a cutting-edge, fiber-optic internet company, announces today that construction has begun this week in their recently announced expansion to the Greater Williamsport area, and will begin construction in the Town of Bloomsburg and the Danville Borough in the coming weeks.

FastBridge Fiber construction of their 100% fiber-optic network. (PRNewswire)

FastBridge's 100% fiber-optic network will provide residents and businesses in these areas access to fast, future-proof broadband. FastBridge will begin connecting the first customers in these areas this summer. Information on what to expect during construction can be found at fastbridgefiber.com/construction .

"We're thrilled to be expanding our network to the City of Williamsport, the Town of Bloomsburg and the Danville Borough. These are great communities that have not had access to fast, fiber internet and broadband competition. Like power and water, access to fast, reliable internet is a necessity for our daily lives," said Eric Warren, CEO of FastBridge Fiber.

FastBridge Fiber offers internet speeds from 500 Megabits up to 2 Gigabits over a brand-new fiber internet network. FastBridge Fiber's internet is symmetrical (upload/download) which provides a better experience for streaming, gaming, and working or learning from home.

Those interested in FastBridge Fiber service may visit the FastBridge Fiber Check Availability webpage and click Contact Us to submit their interest and to be notified once their address is available for service.

About FastBridge Fiber:

FastBridge Fiber is a modern fiber-optic internet service company providing ultra-fast and highly reliable service to homes and businesses over their newly constructed all-fiber network. FastBridge Fiber's network is built with today's customers in mind; customers with multiple connected devices demanding the fastest speed and highest reliability. Customers enjoy hassle-free pricing plans and attentive customer service with FastBridge Fiber. FastBridge Fiber is committed to hiring and investing in the local communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.fastbridgefiber.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Pope

lynn.pope@fastbridgefiber.com

(PRNewsfoto/FastBridge Fiber Logo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FastBridge Fiber