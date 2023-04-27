eBay To Award $500,000 to Boost Seller Success

50 U.S. eBay small business sellers will receive a $10,000 grant to invest in their small business, plus technology to fuel their growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay launches its 2023 Up & Running program—a series of annual grants that reward promising eBay small business sellers and give them the tools they need to bring their businesses to the next level. Supporting entrepreneurialism is in eBay's DNA, and these grants further the success of small businesses with resources for physical and digital store improvements, new equipment and inventory, hiring, training and marketing.

This year, eBay has added to the grant an additional stipend worth $500 that each Up & Running Grant recipient can use to equip themselves with essential office technology and tools from eBay Refurbished .

Between 2020-2023, eBay has committed more than $2 million to encourage and support U.S. small businesses in their journey to scale, grow and thrive. A survey of eBay's Up & Running Grants awardees since 2020 revealed that 91% of recipients found the grant extremely or very helpful for their businesses. Additionally, 41% reported a definitive increase in business revenue following receipt of the grant.

"For 28 years, eBay has fostered entrepreneurialism by giving people a platform to launch and grow small businesses," said Adam Ireland, VP & U.S. General Manager at eBay. "Supporting sellers is at the core of our marketplace, and the capital, community and business tools that make up our Up & Running Grants represent another layer of eBay's investment and commitment to every seller's success."

For the fourth year, eBay is partnering with Hello Alice , a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, to administer the grants program and provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they ultimately receive a grant or not.

"eBay's Up & Running Grants program has made a tremendous impact on small business owners across the U.S. over the past few years," said Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and President at Hello Alice. "At Hello Alice, we have a mission of helping small businesses receive access to capital and resources that help them grow, which are especially necessary within today's challenging economic climate. We're excited about the launch of this year's grant program and the additional business and technology tools that will help small business owner recipients succeed."

Apply for an Up & Running Grant

Now through Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6pm (EST), eBay small business sellers in the US are encouraged to apply for Up & Running Grants. Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem.

To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com .

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

About Hello Alice

Hello Alice, a fintech providing credit, loans and grants, is a free platform serving more than one million small business owners across the United States. Committed to equitable access to capital for the New Majority — women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, and entrepreneurs with disabilities, Hello Alice offers funding, education, tools, and curated opportunities. Working with enterprise business services, ecosystem partners, affiliates, and government agencies, Hello Alice provides its growing community with everything they need to grow their businesses. Hello Alice serves a diverse community of business owners across the country. Approximately 68% of owners are BIPOC, 63% are female, and 17% are military-affiliated. For small business owners interested in joining the Hello Alice community, they can sign up for free at www.helloalice.com . To learn more, visit www.helloalice.com , as well as Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

