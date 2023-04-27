AWE2023 opens with prospect into smart home

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE2023 opens at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on April 27. Under the theme of "Smartize the Future", AWE2023 presents a panoramic view of a smart future life to global consumers with the latest innovations in home appliance and consumer electronics from over 1,000 exhibitors across the globe.

Covering an area of 150,000 square meters, the 13 exhibition halls of AWE2023 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre showcase cutting-edge achievements in fields including home appliance, consumer electronics, smart home, smart technology, 3C digital products, smart entertainment, wearable devices, virtual/augmented reality, smart driving, robotics, and more.

Over 1000 exhibitors show up at AWE2023, including international home appliance and consumer electronics heavyweights such as Miele, Kuppersbusch, Bosch, Siemens, Fisher&Paykel, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Sharp, AEG, Gorenje, LIEBHERR, BERTAZZONI, SCHULTHESS, ASKO, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Laurastar, Philips, TEKA, Rinnai, NORITZ, Vaillant, Westinghouse, Kärcher, BISSELL, OSIM, LOCK&LOCK, Morphy Richards, and ECOWATER; domestic big names of home appliance such as Haier, Hisense, TCL, Casarte, Skyworth, Konka, Changhong, Gree, Aux, Fotile, Robam, Vatti, Vanward, Macro, HEGII, ARROW, Galanz, Joyoung, Supor, Lexy, Bear, Ecovacs, Tineco, Dreame, Roborock, Viomi, Meida, Golden Home, Marssenger, Sanfer, Airmate, ASD, Flyco, SID, Yueli, Laifen, and Rotai; technology giants and unicorn AI companies including Huawei, JD.com, iFLYTEK, Tuya, Aispeech, LME, Mlily, Imou, and Realtek; and core component and material suppliers such as CSOT, Huayi, Jiaxipera, Donper, GMCC&Welling, Qianjiang, Embraco, Highly, Wanbao, Zanussi, 3M, SCHOTT, LEONHARD KURZ, Gree Industries, and SERI. Consumer electronics exhibitors go strong at AWE. The exhibition zone of Consumer Electronics & Smart Technologies, covering three halls, welcomes back giants like Samsung, Sony, and Huawei. The International Brand zone keeps shining. Miele expands to over 1,000 square meters, and Bertazzoni and TEKA make their debut at AWE. ARROW join the show this year after HEGII's debut at last AWE, furthering extending AWE's smart home ecology.

The latest Haier Smart Home products meet the visitors again in four smart showrooms powered by the Smart Home Brain that target customized scenarios including entertainment, bathing, sleeping, etc.; Huawei presents its comprehensive smart home solutions at AWE for the first time, and a double-story space of over 800 square meters offers an immersive experience of smart home, hotel, and other smart space scenarios, where users can enjoy new experiences all the time; Hisense focuses on its large display strategy and shows its constant breakthroughs from new displays to life scenes, and to smart scenarios including travel, office, conference, and medical care. TCL demonstrates its smart IoT presence and smart life experiences through new products including smart home appliances, smartphones, and variable curvature displays.

At AWE2023, display giants Samsung, Sony, and Sharp battle on 8K TVs and cutting-edge display technologies. New AR/VR products become a hit at AWE, with AR glasses from TCL Thunderbird and VR all-in-one machines from Hisense and Skyworth opening the door to the metaverse for consumers.

Travel is an extension of family life. AITO M5 Intelligent Driving Edition co-designed by Huawei, HT-i SUV from Skyworth and GV60 from Samsung and its partner GENESIS are unveiled at AWE, offering users a new perspective and experience in smart travel.

Concurrent activities of AWE include AWE Summit 2023-Innovation for Real Change and AWE Summit 2023- Future Home 2035, AWE Award Ceremony, China Household Electrical Appliance Industry Chain Conference, China New Retail Conference 2023, GTIC 2023 | Global Technology Innovation Conference on AIoT and Smart Home, China Vacuum Cleaning Appliance Industry Summit 2023, etc.

Livestreaming is introduced in cooperation with CCTV2, which will send famous moderators to livestream their tour of AWE; social media influencers and enterprise bosses will visit and livestream the show for the May 1st Home Appliance Week campaign at JD.com; #AWE Trendy Home Appliance will be introduced at Douyin to shape a panoramic shopping experience both online and offline.

As China lifts COVID controls, the overseas visitors at AWE is growing exponentially. Haier invites about 300 customers from over 20 overseas countries to witness the innovative Haier Smart Home; AMK, Germany's association for the modern kitchen industry, organizes a European delegation to visit the expo and is expected to return to AWE in 2024.

