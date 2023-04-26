Marketing Company Sustained 6-year Growth: How Did They Do It?

METUCHEN, N.J., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last six years, month over month, online marketer Podiatry Content Connection has enjoyed increasing revenue. Even during the pandemic. The company accomplished this by focusing on just one industry vertical, and knowing it inside and out.

By committing to one vertical, the group has the bandwidth to fully immerse itself in the industry.

Other marketers expand horizontally, adding several industries to serve at once. They "cut and paste" between each vertical as if every sector has the same needs and expectations. They do not.

"We are the number one online marketing agency serving Podiatrists only," said Jeff Hartman, CEO of Podiatry Content Connection (PCC). "And there's a reason."

By committing to one vertical, the group has the bandwidth to fully immerse itself in the industry. The result? Specific marketing expertise, a 360-degree understanding of industry challenges, and a dedication to advocating for the profession. For instance, during the Covid pandemic, when other marketers were charging practitioners, PCC offered free implementation of telehealth. It also provided better ways of communicating with patients at no additional charge to clients. "There is a high level of commitment to podiatry," said Hartman. "We have donated over $200,000 to scholarships to support the profession."

"Sustaining the top spot in Podiatry marketing requires a continuous investment in innovation." According to Hartman, new offerings and advanced technologies like PCC's powerful Grayfish Software™ deliver new patients and drives significant increasing in clients' practice revenue.

Biggest Factors to Podiatry Content Connection's Success:

Know your client's needs and understand their business. Be industry focused. Develop solutions to make it easier for your client. Great customer service – respond quickly. Never stop innovating and find better ways to bring in new and service existing patients. Hire great people and treat them well – Your staff is your biggest asset.

Podiatry Content Connection clients make more money than those Podiatrists who use other marketing agencies, according to Chase Bank Customer Insights.

