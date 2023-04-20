TIMES SQUARE TO FEATURE THE FIRST 4/20 NEW YORK CITY "CANNABIS IS LEGAL" COUNTDOWN

Cannabis Seed Producer Royal Queen Seeds and Cannabis Now Media Launch Times Square Event to Celebrate the Annual "4/20 Holiday"

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Queen Seeds , a European leader in the cannabis genetic space - providing growers and consumers the opportunity to grow and harvest their own high-grade cannabis, is revolutionizing the US market with their F1 Hybrid Seeds. F1 hybrid cannabis seeds produce a stable, uniform crop every time. To celebrate this breakthrough, Royal Queen Seeds has joined forces with one of America's leading cannabis-related media companies, Cannabis Now Media , for the FIRST EVER 4/20 IS LEGAL countdown in New York's legendary Times Square at The One Times Square Billboard.

The official Royal Queen Seeds Times Square Celebration begins at 3:30 pm with a countdown leading up to 4:20 pm. Royal Queen Seeds is honored to be able to bring the finest in horticulture and genetics to New York and states across the country.

"We have so much to celebrate, and there is no better place for a countdown than Times Square," says Shai Ramsahai, CEO of Royal Queen Seeds. "This 4/20, we are excited to celebrate how growers, both in their industrial crops and now their own homes have the freedom to grow in the United States."

"Joining with Royal Queen Seeds in New York's Times Square is a historic moment to demonstrate that cannabis has expanded globally and it's perfect to celebrate this at the heartbeat of the world, Times Square," says Eugenio Garcia, CEO of Cannabis Now Media.

Royal Queen Seeds, highly respected across Europe and around the globe, is now selling its range of high-quality products in all US states. With a focus on sustainable growing methods, Royal Queen Seeds goal is to deliver the best genetics and support every type of grower.

ABOUT ROYAL QUEEN SEEDS:

Based on a long time knowledge and passion for cannabis, Royal Queen Seeds created its seed bank in 2007. Since, the company has become a global genetics sensation operating in more than 28 European countries offering 100+ quality strains. Royal Queen Seeds operates online and from physical stores in the Netherlands, Spain and Thailand, with headquarters in Barcelona. In 2023, Royal Queen Seeds started operating in the United States and launched the first true F1 Hybrid Cannabis seeds in the homegrown market.

