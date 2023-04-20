Compass UOL builds ChatGPT and Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) connectors for Revenue Transformation

It is now easier for millions of Oracle Cloud CX customers to automate pricing, billing, and revenue recognition tasks.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL, an agile engineering firm and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has announced a new set of connectors integrated with Oracle Cloud CX. This innovation is targeted at companies seeking efficient growth through revenue transformation on that platform.

Alisson Aguiar, head of Customer Experience at Compass UOL. (PRNewswire)

Oracle is already used by many for advertising, marketing, sales, e-commerce, customer service, and other critical functions. Oracle Cloud CX serves hundreds of companies; thousands more use Oracle enterprise systems, and there are five million registered members of Oracle's customer and developer communities worldwide.

Revenue transformation is an approach that seeks to improve how companies generate revenue, focusing on increasing business efficiency and profitability. It combines technologies, processes, and strategies to allow better financial operations, customers, and sales management.

Compass UOL, which partners with global companies, prioritizes continuous innovation leveraging cutting-edge technologies to help their clients transform their revenue and business models. That's why Compass UOL looks at the broader picture when undertaking these initiatives.

"At Compass UOL, we are always looking for ways to help our clients accelerate their revenue processes and maximize their net income potential," says Alisson Aguiar, Director of Customer Experience at Compass UOL. "That's why we are excited to introduce a new offering to our clients which integrates our digital transformation services with Oracle's Revenue Transformation, boosted by advanced ChatGPT technology."

The integrations designed by Compass UOL provide a series of new possibilities for customers:

ChatGPT Data Model Connector: ChatGPT training to analyze large volumes of data on sales, transactions, and other financial performance indicators to identify trends and patterns in customer behavior. They help enrich the models, adding insights from different content sources, helping to identify cross-sell opportunities.

ChatGPT Connector for D ynamic Pricing : Built to help set more accurate and competitive prices based on real-time market analysis and competitor data and automatically recommend price adjustments in response to changes in the market. This helps maximize revenue by balancing supply and demand and improving profit margins.

ChatGPT Connector for Customer Service: provides real-time customer support, helping resolve issues faster and more efficiently by using Open AI interfaces to provide real-time responses to questions from end consumers. This can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, which will lead to increased revenue over time.

"Revenue leaders often have to pivot to new business models or expand to hybrid models that incorporate subscriptions, products, and services when they look to modernize and compete. As businesses invest in initiatives, they also have to consider how the customer experience keeps up with these new strategies," said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "AI and machine learning have always been built into the core flows when we develop applications that help automate revenue activities. It is great to see how partners like Compass UOL are leveraging Oracle's CX applications."

The insights provided by the integrations will help companies optimize their revenue strategy, Aguiar said. "All this can increase the company's revenue and profitability, which is a huge challenge for every company in this post-pandemic scenario."

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About Compass UOL

Compass UOL is a digital transformation services company. We design and build digital native platforms using cutting-edge technologies to help companies innovate, transform their businesses, and thrive in their industries. We cultivate the best talent, creating opportunities to improve people's lives and focusing on how disruptive technologies can positively impact society.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Compass UOL