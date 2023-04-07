Raja Koduri joins Tenstorrent's Board of Directors; CTO Ljubisa Bajic scales back his role

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent, a leading A.I. and RISC-V semiconductor company, is pleased to announce that Raja M. Koduri, the former Executive Vice President and Chief Architect at Intel Corporation, has joined its Board of Directors.

Koduri, who recently left Intel to focus on building his own realtime generative AI startup, brings extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, having spent over 25 years leading graphics and computing architectures across most of the major semiconductor manufacturers in the industry, including Apple, Intel and AMD. He led all aspects of Intel's Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics business at Intel. Koduri's previous responsibilities included driving the convergence of CPU, GPU, and A.I. architectures.

Adding Koduri to the board is the latest promising endorsement of the company's technical roadmap. "Raja Koduri joining our board is a huge win for Tenstorrent. I have worked with Raja many times in the past. He is one of the few people in the industry that knows all aspects of the GPU, AI, CPU, and semiconductor businesses. His connections throughout the industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale Tenstorrent's business," said Tenstorrent President and CEO Jim Keller.

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of Tenstorrent, a pioneering RISC-V and AI processor company led by the visionary Jim Keller, a close friend and esteemed colleague. Together, we aim to drive democratization of AI hardware across the globe" said Koduri.

In other news, Tenstorrent's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ljubisa Bajic is stepping back from a full time role and will remain involved with the company in an advisory capacity.

Bajic founded Tenstorrent in 2016 along with Ivan Hamer and Milos Trajkovic, and oversaw the growth of the company to unicorn status. He and industry veteran Jim Keller swapped executive roles this year to reflect the increasingly growing organization.

"Seeing Tenstorrent grow from an idea in a basement to a full fledged operation has been an incredible accomplishment," said Bajic. "I'm looking forward to seeing our capable team take the company into its next era."

Under Bajic's leadership the company has grown to nearly 300 employees across nine locations globally and created Grayskull and Wormhole, Tenstorrent's flagship products that will go to market later this year. He plans to pursue new projects and continue exploring the next generation of AI solutions.

"Ljubisa is a brilliant technologist and I am deeply grateful to him for driving Tenstorrent to what it is today," said Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller. "We are both incredibly proud of the work we have done together and I can't wait to see what this next chapter holds for him."

In addition to Keller, the Tenstorrent leadership team has been joined recently by seasoned executives Keith Witek as Chief Operating Officer, David Bennett as Chief Customer Officer, Olof Johansson as Vice President of O.S. and Infrastructure Software, Matthew Mattina as Vice President of Machine Learning along with a stable of talent from AMD, ARM, Apple and Tesla.

