Speedway Motorsports Promotes Michael Hodge to Chief Financial Officer

High-resolution photos to support this release can be downloaded here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedway Motorsports announced today that Michael Hodge has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hodge, who previously served as the company's Chief Accounting Officer, brings more than 15 years of financial and accounting experience with the company to his new role. As CFO of Speedway Motorsports, Hodge will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial strategy, reporting and analysis.

(PRNewsfoto/Speedway Motorsports) (PRNewswire)

Speedway Motorsports announced that Michael Hodge has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Hodge joined Speedway Motorsports in 2006 and has served in various financial management positions with the company. Prior to joining Speedway Motorsports, he worked as an Audit and Assurance Manager at Deloitte, where he specialized in serving publicly traded and privately held companies in the motorsports and automotive retail industries. Hodge holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is a Certified Public Accountant. In addition to his role at Speedway Motorsports, Hodge will also serve as CFO at Sonic Financial Corporation, where he has been an officer since 2016. Hodge also is a member of the board of directors at Sonic Automotive, Inc. since 2022.

"Michael has been a key member of our finance team for many years and has played an integral role in our company's success," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "His deep understanding of our business, combined with his financial expertise and leadership skills, make him an ideal candidate to serve as our CFO. We are excited to see Michael take on his new role and to continue contributing to the growth and success of our company."

Bill Brooks, the company's long-time CFO, will continue to serve the company in his current Vice Chairman and Treasurer capacities, and as a member of the board of directors. Brooks has been with the company since 1983, serving in various leadership roles and has been a member of the company's board of directors since 1995. Brooks has also been a member of the Sonic Automotive, Inc. board of directors since 1997.

"This is an honor and I'm thankful to have the opportunity to serve as Speedway Motorsports' CFO," said Hodge. "I'm passionate about our company, team and industry. I look forward to working even more closely with Marcus, Bill and our leadership team to drive growth and create more value for our stakeholders."

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speedway Motorsports