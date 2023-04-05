Recognition celebrates leading employers with people-centered culture

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, has been named to The Philadelphia Inquirer's "2023 Top Workplaces" list. This prestigious ranking identifies leading workplaces in the Greater Philadelphia region based upon employee feedback and opinions.

NSM Insurance Group Named 2023 Top Workplace by The Philadelphia Inquirer

The confidential survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, connection and more. Among the top survey results, 93 percent of employees feel included at NSM Insurance Group and 93 percent believe the company operates by strong values. In addition, 90 percent feel they have work-life flexibility. Employees cited positive team dynamics, continued learning and quality benefits among the reasons for their satisfaction.

"At NSM, we believe our people are our number one asset. This philosophy drives everything we do — from recruiting to ongoing training and development to promoting from within our organization," said Geof McKernan, CEO and Founder of NSM Insurance Group. "We are thrilled to receive such positive feedback from our team members and be recognized as a Top Workplace in our region. We're a team of thrill seekers and we live by a 'work hard, play hard' mentality. It's truly our team that makes NSM a special place to work."

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, NSM has over 1,200 employees across the U.S. and U.K. NSM is continually growing through strategic acquisitions and launching new specialty insurance programs that enable engaging career opportunities where employees can explore their passions and thrive. NSM's culture also offers frequent opportunities to interact with the senior leadership team for mentorship, can't-miss company events and charitable initiatives for employees to give back in their local community.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims expertise. The company has built more than $1.5 billion in premium across 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands in the U.S. and U.K. focused on collector cars; pets; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational; medical stop-loss; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit nsminc.com.

