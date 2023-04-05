Huntington National Bank Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

Top ranking reflects Huntington's commitment to excellent customer service

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN) has earned the top ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central region and Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. This is the first time Huntington has received this recognition in Pennsylvania and the seventh time* in the North Central region, which includes Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the hard work of Huntington colleagues and their unwavering commitment to providing excellent service to our customers," said Jon Greenwood, Director of Branch Banking.

In the 2023 study, Huntington ranked No. 1 in many of the study factors, including:

Trust

Account offerings

Convenience: allowing customers to bank how and when they want

"Our success is driven by our People-first, Digitally Powered approach, which is enhanced by the combination of our innovative suite of digital products and the strength of our branch network," said Brant Standridge, Consumer and Business Banking President.

"During times of uncertainty or volatility, our customers know they can rely on us to get the service they need, when they need it. We're committed to our local model and our local customers, and we're thrilled to be recognized as a bank that people know they can trust," Standridge added.

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 100,000 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the U.S. regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from January 2022 through January 2023.

Huntington was also ranked No. 1 among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study for the fourth year in a row.

To learn more about personal banking at Huntington, click here.

*Huntington received the highest score in the North Central region in the J.D. Power 2013-2017, 2021 and 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $183 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

