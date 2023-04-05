CDF Highlights the Importance of Investing in Culture at FII Global Priority Summit in Miami

MIAMI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) has successfully concluded its participation in the global Priority Summit in Miami, Florida. The CDF was present at the summit as a strategic partner of the Future Investment Initiative Institute, which hosted the Summit as part of a series of global events aimed at encouraging open dialogue to uncover the top priorities in the minds and hearts of individuals from all walks of life.

During the summit, CDF highlighted its role as an enabler of Saudi Arabia's cultural sector, underlining the importance of investing in cultural businesses and projects. The fund also emphasized the importance of integration between investors and the government in invigorating the Saudi cultural scene, together with the significant role of sustainable and effective investments to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the Kingdom.

In a fireside chat titled Inspiring Visionaries Through Investment, Najla Al-Nomair, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at CDF, discussed how Saudi Arabia's competitive advantages from cultural diversity, creative and young human capital, and the government support for the sector, makes the Kingdom an attractive cultural and entertainment investment opportunity, increasing the entertainment and cultural offerings in line with the Vision 2030 objectives.

During the discussion, Al-Nomair explained how the new Film Sector Financing Program as CDF's latest offerings will help kickstart the Saudi film sector and create a regional film hub in the Kingdom, which will ultimately help contribute to achieving socioeconomic and cultural development. She also highlighted CDF's role to enable creativity and cultural development through partnerships with other entities to promote the private and nonprofit sectors' contribution, and support the creation of a growing creative cultural ecosystem.

The CDF's strategic partnership with the FII Institute, started last year, and encompassed participation at a series of global events that aimed at building a global platform to discuss the importance of investing in humanity.

