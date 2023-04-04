Threekit Launches the Magical Product Experience for Manufacturing, Revolutionizing the Buyer Journey with Innovative Visual Commerce Solutions

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Threekit, a leader in visual commerce technology, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Magical Product Experiences for Manufacturing. This comprehensive suite of buyer experiences is designed to help manufacturers showcase their product catalog and boost sales across various channels including sales, dealer portals, eCommerce and more.

The Magical Product Experience suite addresses a critical need in the manufacturing industry, as a Gartner study reveals that 95% of a buyer's time is spent doing digital research on their own. Unfortunately, most manufacturers do not provide an exceptional digital experience that allows everyone in the buyer cycle to explore the product on their own.

The suite includes an array of cutting-edge tools, such as 3D configuration, aftermarket parts and service visualization, advanced and parametric configuration, space planning, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Photography.

Visual Commerce Delivers Big Results for Manufacturers

Manufacturers leveraging Threekit Visual Commerce have reported remarkable results, including increased sales, higher conversion rates from web to lead, fewer errors, improved post-order manufacturing efficiency, and reduced costs associated with custom renders and photography.

Ulrich Lifestyle Structures, a leader in the industry, has experienced a more than 250% increase in sales after implementing Threekit Manufacturing solutions. Jonathan Ulrich, the CEO of Ulrich, stated, "If a picture is worth a thousand words, a 3D CPQ is worth a million words -- seeing is believing." Similarly, BostonTec, a leading custom workspace company, saw a 30% increase in their qualified pipeline after adopting the suite.

Top manufacturers such as Sloan, Hyster-Yale, Steelcase, HP, and Milwaukee Tool also use Threekit to enhance their buying experience.

Matt Gorniak, the CEO of Threekit, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Our mission is to empower manufacturers to deliver visual experiences that captivate their buyers throughout the journey. With our advanced visual commerce solutions, manufacturers can now provide the immersive, interactive experiences that today's buyers demand."

For more information on how Threekit's Magical Product Experiences for Manufacturing can transform your buyer journey and boost sales, please visit Threekit.com .

About Threekit

Threekit is a leading provider of visual commerce technology, creating immersive and interactive product experiences for manufacturers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, Threekit empowers businesses to increase sales, improve customer engagement, and reduce costs by leveraging cutting-edge 3D configuration, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Photography solutions. For more information, visit Threekit.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Threekit