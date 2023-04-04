Tailwater Royalties Announces Fund Close Over $100 Million and Initial Acquisitions of Approximately 1,900 Net Royalty Acres

DALLAS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Royalties Fund, LP ("Tailwater Royalties" or the "Fund"), an affiliate of the Texas-based private equity firm Tailwater Capital, LLC ("Tailwater"), today announced that it closed its fund over target on March 1, 2023, with more than $100 million in capital commitments, from new and existing limited partners.

Launched in January 2022, Tailwater Royalties was formed to help deepen Tailwater's upstream footprint with a focus on the acquisition of minerals and royalties across multiple basins throughout North America. Tailwater Royalties is also concurrently announcing the acquisition of 1,877 net royalty acres across the Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville under high quality operators.

"Thanks to the strong support from new and existing investors, we are thrilled to have surpassed our target fundraising goal for Tailwater Royalties," said Doug Prieto, CEO of Tailwater E&P, LLC, a cross-disciplined team of energy investment professionals that manages the Fund alongside Tailwater. "We are excited to add minerals and royalties to Tailwater's growing non-operated and operated franchises. These platforms along with our energy and growth infrastructure strategies will continue to build upon Tailwater's full immersion approach, exemplifying creative and long-term investment opportunities."

"Tailwater Royalties is an ideal example of our team's deep expertise in a variety of energy investment strategies," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "As we put this capital to work, we expect to see continued success as our team grows and develops diversified positions and balanced portfolios within the energy space."

Please contact Trevor Berryman, Tailwater E&P, LLC's Business Development and Land Manager, at (214) 489-7055 or Tberryman@tailwaterep.com to discuss a potential sale of all or part of your mineral, royalty or overriding royalty interests.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

