SutiSoft Launches Spend Management Platform, an All-in-One Solution for Streamlining the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suite

SutiSoft Launches Spend Management Platform, an All-in-One Solution for Streamlining the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Suite

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, SutiSoft has been striving to digitally transform the enterprise spend management process. With so much effort, the company has now put forth an AI-powered solution - "Spend Management Platform" to help businesses manage their source-to-pay process from a single interface.

SutiSoft Spend Management Platform (PRNewswire)

"SutiSoft's spend management platform is the most sought-after solution in the global market, with greater scalability, flexible workflows, & comprehensive reporting.Unlike traditional solutions, the platform can be integrated with various third-party apps – including Microsoft Dynamics GP, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct– allowing businesses to connect and sync data from diverse systems seamlessly."

- N.D. Reddy, CEO

SutiSoft's spend management platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline key business processes, including Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, eSign, Document Management System, Asset Management, Accounts Payable, Invoicing, and Travel Expense Reporting.

One of the significant benefits of using SutiSoft's platform is the ability to integrate these core processes seamlessly through its ecosystem. Here's a closer look at how the platform facilitates integration:

Procurement: SutiProcure helps businesses create requisitions, RFQs/RFPs, and purchase orders (POs) while providing visibility into the procurement cycle.

Supplier Relationship Management (SRM): From strategic sourcing to onboarding,SRM automates all phases of the supplier management process in just a few clicks.

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM): From contract creation to renewal, SutiCLM automates the entire contract lifecycle management process.

eSign: Vendors can quickly sign contracts online and store securely in the Document Management System.

Asset & Inventory Management: SutiAIM lets businesses spend smarter by offering real-time visibility into inventory and helps control overbuying.

Accounts Payable:Invoices can be created from purchase orders and validated against POs &receipts with 2-way, 3-way and N-way matching processes.

Accounts Receivable(AR): SutiAR enables businesses to process invoices for billing and receive payments from customers.

Travel & Expense Reporting: SutiExpense uses AI and ML to automate the corporate travel & expense reporting process and to generate a detailed audit trail of the report. The solution can help identify out-of-policy expenses and fraudulent transactions.

Overall, SutiSoft's Spend Management Platform can help businesses automate their spend management process and derive significant cost savings.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based SaaS platforms that streamlines the key business processes for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com/ or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

Contact:

CAROL SLONE

Media Communication

carol.slone@sutisoft.com

(650)969-7884x415

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047675/SutiSoft_Spend_Platform.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047676/SutiSpend_Platform_Logo.jpg

SutiSpend Platform Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.