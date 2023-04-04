Raytheon Technologies to release first quarter results on April 25, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings Tuesday, April 25, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact

C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact

C: 781.522.5123

