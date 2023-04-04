Peraton Supports Successful Launch of 10 SDA Tranche 0 Satellites

Peraton provided full-lifecycle systems engineering and integration services for the Tranche 0 system

Tranche 0 is the first in a series to support the National Defense Space Architecture that will eventually incorporate 300 to 500 LEO satellites

RESTON, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Space Development Agency (SDA) satellites are now in orbit as a result of Peraton's Mission Systems Engineering and Integration (MSE&I) support to the SDA.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket departed the atmosphere with ten SDA Tranche 0 satellites consisting of eight transport layer satellites and two tracking layer satellites. This is the first of two launches planned for the Tranche 0 system, which will eventually incorporate 28 satellites, along with ground segments, mission planning and command and control capabilities supporting advanced warfighter mission scenarios and experiments.

Under Peraton's MSE&I indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, the company has provided full-lifecycle systems engineering and integration services for the SDA Tranche 0 system.

Tranche 0 is the first in a series of SDA-planned tranches to support the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA). Tranches are planned to deliver capability in two-year increments. The full Tranche 0 constellation is set to be on orbit no later than June 30, 2023. SDA plans for the NDSA to eventually incorporate 300 to 500 satellites in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO).

"We are privileged to help SDA accelerate the development and fielding of new capabilities necessary to ensure our technological and military advantage in space for national defense," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., president, Space & Intelligence sector. "We look forward to supporting the successful launch of the remaining Tranche 0 satellites in 2023 and the initialization of the constellation."

Peraton and its subcontractors have worked closely with SDA and NRL government and contractor teams to deliver the Tranche 0 system since the contract was awarded in October 2020. Peraton will continue working with the SDA Tranche 0 team to ensure a successful launch of the remaining satellites and the initialization of the Tranche 0 constellation.

